PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release

April 24, 2023 Gatchalian seeks LGUs' automatic income classification to improve public services Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing a legislation that would institutionalize automatic income classification of local government units (LGUs) to improve public services. The automatic income classification of LGUs shall serve, among other purposes, as the basis for the determination of administrative and financial aids to local governments, the determination of the financial capability of local government units to undertake priority projects, and for the implementation of salary laws and administrative issuances on allowances that local government officials and personnel may be entitled to. "This measure will empower LGUs in terms of governance and improving their services for their constituents," Gatchalian said, in filing Senate Bill 2067 known as the Automatic Income Classification Act for Local Government Units. The proposed measure aims to resolve a quandary relating to the income classification of LGUs which stemmed from Section 9 of Executive Order No. 249 series of 1987, which grants the Secretary of Finance (SOF) the administrative authority to review and recommend the appropriate changes of income ranges of the income classifications of cities, provinces, and municipalities at least once every four years. The Department of Justice (DOJ), however, issued a legal opinion on LGU income that the SOF has the authority to reclassify, every four years, all provinces, cities except for Manila and Quezon City, and municipalities based on the schedule of their annual income during the last four consecutive calendar years. The legal opinion emphasized that the SOF's authority to revise or modify the schedule of income or "income ranges" is merely recommendatory to the proper authority, which is Congress. This was reaffirmed in another DOJ Opinion that a congressional amendment of EO 249 is needed for the establishment of income benchmarks. The DOJ Opinions resulted in the abeyance of the income reclassifications in 2012 and the succeeding cycles. The latest issuance by the DOF Secretary on the reclassification was in 2008. Since then, the unchanged income classifications have not been congruent with the prevailing economic conditions and actual financial standing of these LGUs, according to Gatchalian. "By instituting the measure, we are also paving the way for local government personnel to receive any increase in their pay which they deserve. This also paves the way for LGUs to hire additional personnel in boosting their services to their constituents," he added. Gatchalian isinusulong ang automatic income classification ng LGUs para sa mas maiging pagseserbisyo Ipinanukala ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang isang batas upang isatatag ang 'automatic income classification' ng mga local government units (LGU) para mas mapabuti ang serbisyo ng mga ito sa kanilang mga nasasakupan. Ang automatic income classification ng mga LGU ay magsisilbi bilang batayan para sa pagtukoy ng mga tulong na administratibo at pinansyal sa mga lokal na pamahalaan, pagtukoy ng kakayahang pinansyal ng mga LGU upang magsagawa ng priority projects, at para sa pagpapatupad ng mga batas at polisiya na may kinalaman sa sweldo at mga benepisyo ng mga lokal na opisyal at mga tauhan nila. "Ang panukalang ito ay magbibigay kapangyarihan sa mga LGU pagdating sa pamamahala at pagpapabuti ng kanilang mga serbisyo para sa kanilang constituents, " sabi ni Gatchalian, kaugnay ng paghahain niya ng Senate Bill 2067 o ang Automatic Income Classification Act para sa Local Government Units. Ang panukalang batas ay naglalayong lutasin ang ligal na opinyon ng mga eksperto hinggil sa income classification ng mga LGU na nakasaad sa Section 9 ng Executive Order No. 249 series of 1987, na nagbibigay sa Secretary of Finance (SOF) ng administrative authority upang suriin at magrekomenda ng mga naaangkop na pagbabago ng income classification ng mga lungsod, lalawigan, at munisipalidad nang hindi bababa sa isang beses sa loob ng apat na taon. Ayon sa ligal na opinyon ng Department of Justice (DOJ), ang SOF ay may awtoridad na i-reclassify, kada apat na taon, ang lahat ng mga lalawigan, lungsod maliban sa Maynila at Quezon City, at mga munisipalidad batay sa schedule ng kanilang taunang kita sa huling apat na magkakasunod na taon. Binigyan diin ng naturang ligal na opinyon na ang awtoridad ng SOF na irebisa o baguhin ang schedule of income o "income ranges" ay rekomendasyon lamang sa tamang awtoridad at ito ay ang Kongreso. Ito ay muling pinagtibay sa isa pang DOJ Opinion na nagsasabing kailangan ng congressional amendment ng EO 249 para sa pagtatatag ng income benchmarks. Ang mga opinyon na ito ng DOJ ay nagresulta sa pagkaantala ng income reclassification noong 2012 at sa mga sumunod pang cycle. Taong 2008 noong huling naglabas ang DOF Secretary tungkol sa reclassification. Mula noon ay hindi na nagbago ang income classification kaya ngayon ay hindi na ito umaayon sa umiiral na economic condition at aktwal na financial standing ng mga LGU, ayon kay Gatchalian. "Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang ito, binibigyan din natin ng daan ang mga local government personnel na makatanggap ng anumang pagtaas sa kanilang sahod. Nagbibigay din ito ng daan para sa mga LGU na kumuha ng karagdagang tauhan habang pinapalakas nila ang kanilang serbisyo sa kanilang mga nasasakupan," dagdag niya.