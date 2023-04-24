Europe Seaweed Market to Reach $5.65 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Europe Seaweed Market by Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), Form (Dry Form [Powder, Flakes], and Liquid Form), Application (Food and Beverage, Hydrocolloids Extraction, Animal Feed, Agriculture), and Geography - Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Europe Seaweed Market by Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), Form (Dry form [Powder, Flakes], and Liquid Form), Application (Food and Beverage, Hydrocolloids Extraction, Animal Feed, Agriculture), and Geography - Forecast to 2030,’ in terms of value, the Europe Seaweed Market is projected to reach $5.65 billion by 2030, at CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2030. Moreover, in terms of volume, the Europe seaweed market is projected to reach 1,815.25 KT by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5495

The major factors driving the growth of the Europe seaweed market are the increasing adoption of plant-based products among consumers, the growing consumption of seaweed-based products due to their high nutrient and mineral content, and rising government initiatives to boost seaweed cultivation. Additionally, the growing demand for biofuels and technological advancements are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for seaweed manufacturers in the coming years.

The Europe seaweed market is segmented by type (red seaweed, brown seaweed and green seaweed), form (dry form (powder, flakes and other forms), and liquid form), application (food and beverage, hydrocolloids extraction, animal feed, agriculture, other application), and geography (the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe).

Based on type, the red seaweed segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing applications of red seaweed in the food industry due to its unique taste, nutritional benefits, and ease of use and the rising health consciousness among consumers. In addition, the increasing demand for red seaweed to extract hydrocolloids such as agar and carrageenan contributes to the growth of this segment.

Based on form, in 2023, the dry form segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe seaweed market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its benefits, such as increasing demand for seaweed powder from the food and cosmetics industries. Additionally, the longer shelf-life and ease of transportation & storage of dry seaweed contribute to its increased demand.

Based on application, the food and beverage segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by the growing use of seaweed for human consumption, prompted by the rising demand for organic food products and an increase in the consumption of plant-based proteins and vegan products. Moreover, rapid growth in population, increasing awareness of the health benefits of seaweeds, changes in lifestyle and taste preferences among consumers, a shift toward healthy eating habits, and rising disposable incomes drive the demand for seaweed for food & beverage applications.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5495

Based on geography, in 2023, the U.K. is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe seaweed market. The large market share is attributed to government initiatives to promote the cultivation and usage of seaweeds in several industries, growing demand for organic food products, and increasing applications of commercial sea vegetables, especially in food, increasing demand for plant supplements, rising health consciousness, and growing demand for alternative proteins. Moreover, large-scale production and huge consumption of seaweeds in the region, owing to the availability of raw materials, favorable climatic conditions for the production of seaweeds, and cheap labor availability.

However, France is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the high import volume of seaweed, the growing demand for clean-label products, and the growing food supplements market.

The Europe seaweed market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the Europe seaweed market are Seaweed & Co. (U.K.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ocean Rainforest (Denmark), Thorverk Hf (Iceland), ALGAplus (Portugal), MYCSA Ag, Inc. (U.S.), Seaweed Solutions AS (Norway), The Seaweed Company (South Holland), Baoji Earay Bio-Tech Co., Ltd (China), Shore Seaweed (U.K.), and lgae (Part of Valagro Group) (Norway).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-seaweed-market-5495

Scope of the Report:

Europe Seaweed Market—by Type

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Europe Seaweed Market—by Form

Dry Form Powder Flakes Other Forms

Liquid Form

Europe Seaweed Market—by Application

Food and Beverage

Hydrocolloids Extraction

Animal Feed

Agriculture

Other Applications

Europe Seaweed Market—by Region/Country

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Norway

Spain

Ireland

Netherlands

Denmark

Sweden

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5495

Related Reports:

Seaweed Market by Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), by form (Dry form, Liquid Form), by Application (Food and Beverage, Extraction of Hydrocolloids, Animal Feed, Agriculture, Others), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/seaweed-market-5183#toc

Microalgae Market by Type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Nannochloropsis), Production Technique (Ponds, Fermenters, PBR), Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microalgae-market-5197

Algae Market by Type (Macroalgae/Seaweed {Red, Brown}, Microalgae {Spirulina, Chlorella, D. Salina}), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/algae-market-5424

Phycocyanin Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), by Grade (Food Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Reagent Grade, Analytical Grade) by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, Diagnostics and Biomedical), Geography - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/phycocyanin-market-5126

Spirulina Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Product Type (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, Flakes, Phycocyanin Extract), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/spirulina-market-5070

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/724/europe-seaweed-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research