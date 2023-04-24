Millet Snacks Market is Set to Cross a Worth of $3.7 Billion by 2031 | Milletsnacks.com, Healthy Master, orgtree, HiYou

The factors that propel the growth of the millet snacks market are rise in health concerns around the world

The demand for a range of snacking options has increased as a result of rising health concerns around the world, changing lifestyles and altered eating habits.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Millet Snacks Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. An increase in the use of millet seeds in snacks is fueling the growth of the global millet snacks market. The bland-tasting millet seeds are a healthy food grain with a long list of health advantages.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed in the global millet snacks industry are Milletsnacks.com, Healthy Master, orgtree, Moon Food, Urban Millets Pvt Ltd, Nativefoodtore, HiYou, Cicer Food Products and Slurrp Farm.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

According to the millet snacks market opportunities, region wise, Asia-Pacific held the major millet snacks market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. India contributes to nearly 20% of the global export value of millet and thus is a key player in terms of its ability to provide for global demand. China has shown a gradual increase in the yields of millet. Millets, which are minor grain crops, have drawn special interest in China because both foxtail millet and broomcorn millet were domesticated there and later became the country's main traditional grain crops.

By age group, the millennials segment accounted for a major share of the millet snacks market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in the inclination of the millennial population for healthy food products and the rise in demand for convenience especially fast-food products are likely to propel the demand for millet snacks during the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in awareness regarding plant-based food products among the millennial population is likely to boost the millet snacks market demand.

According to the millet snacks market trends, on the basis of type, the market is classified into extruded products and bakery snacks. The extruded products segment accounted for a major share in the millet snacks market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Extruded snacks are gaining popularity among consumers across the globe due to their enticing flavor profile and crispy and crunchy texture.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the extruded products segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market with $1,999.9 million in 202 1, and is estimated to reach $3,130.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

By age group, the millennials segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,083.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,584.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.0%.

By distribution channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $17,63.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2728.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.6%.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,043.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,532.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.0%.

