Exploring the Booming Chromatography Market: Techniques, Products, End-Use Industries, and Key Players

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chromatography is a laboratory technique that is used to separate and analyze mixtures of different molecules. It is used in a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, and environmental testing.

The chromatography market refers to the industry that produces and sells chromatography equipment, consumables, and services to these various industries. The market is driven by the increasing demand for chromatography in research and development, quality control, and diagnostics.

The chromatography market includes a variety of products, such as columns, resins, filters, detectors, and software. These products are used in different types of chromatography, including liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and ion chromatography.

The market is highly competitive, with many large and small players offering a range of products and services. The industry is expected to continue to grow as the demand for chromatography increases in various industries, particularly in the fields of drug discovery and development.

According to the report, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟖.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟏𝟓.𝟑𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Rise in applications of chromatography in various fields, increase in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques are some factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications, and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the chromatography market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a positive impact on the global chromatography market.

Chromatography is a powerful laboratory-based analytical method that has been employed by researchers as the scientific community strives to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and to develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This in turn, boosted the global chromatography market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Technique: The market can be segmented based on the different chromatography techniques, such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ion chromatography, and others.

Product: The market can be segmented based on the different chromatography products, such as columns, resins, filters, detectors, and software.

End-Use Industry: The market can be segmented based on the various industries that use chromatography, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, environmental testing, and others.

Geography: The market can also be segmented based on geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

These segmentation criteria help companies in the chromatography market to identify their target customers and market their products and services more effectively.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global chromatography market. This is due to presence of giant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms in the countries such as the U.S. In addition, increase in adoption of chromatographic techniques for drug discoveries and drug approvals by this biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Phenomenex Inc.

Restek Corporation

Pall Corporation

