National Infertility Awareness Week® brings awareness activities across the country

MCLEAN, Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association (RESOLVE) will recognize National Infertility Awareness Week®, April 23 through April 29, 2023. The movement brings together millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families. RESOLVE will rally the infertility community to raise awareness about the significant lack of access to family building options and emotional support for millions of women and men struggling to build a family. #FindYourVoice will be a message found on the official NIAW website and throughout RESOLVE's social media campaigns.

"From coast to coast, people who struggle to build a family and those that support them will discover ways to "find their voice". Whether it's through social media or in a meeting with their lawmaker, they will find the strength to share their story and make an impact," said Barbara Collura, RESOLVE's President/CEO. "Let's use NIAW to raise our voices, talk about the issues too many of us face, and ensure we continue supporting those most in need."

A few highlights of the week include:

Advocacy Day, Tuesday, April 25th : More than 500 advocates from around the country will talk with Members of Congress at RESOLVE's Virtual Advocacy Day in partnership with the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Advocates will talk about pro-family policies including equal access to reproductive medical care, insurance coverage for IVF and fertility preservation, and dismantling barriers to adoption.

: More than 500 advocates from around the country will talk with Members of Congress at RESOLVE's Virtual Advocacy Day in partnership with the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Advocates will talk about pro-family policies including equal access to reproductive medical care, insurance coverage for IVF and fertility preservation, and dismantling barriers to adoption. Empire State Building Ceremony, Tuesday, April 25th : RESOLVE and NIAW Sponsor Progyny and fertility advocate, NAACP and Daytime Emmy® award-winning television host, acclaimed pop-vocalist, and founder of the Faith & Familia Foundation, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton will light the Empire State Building orange, the official awareness color.

: RESOLVE and NIAW Sponsor Progyny and fertility advocate, NAACP and Daytime Emmy® award-winning television host, acclaimed pop-vocalist, and founder of the Faith & Familia Foundation, will light the Empire State Building orange, the official awareness color. Instagram Lives, Monday April 24th and Thursday April 27th : RESOLVE and NIAW Sponsor First Response® will bring together experts to talk about mental health and how to transition from your Ob/Gyn to a Fertility Specialist.

and : RESOLVE and NIAW Sponsor First Response® will bring together experts to talk about mental health and how to transition from your Ob/Gyn to a Fertility Specialist. RESOLVE's 5-Day Challenge: Social media activities that help the community lead the conversation about challenges they face when trying to build a family. Buildings and monuments across the U.S. will shine bright in orange including San Francisco, CA ; Charlotte, NC ; Boston, MA ; New York, NY ; Trenton, NJ and more. Providers and community advocates are hosting events and fundraisers both virtually and in-person.

RESOLVE's National Infertility Awareness Week 2023 is supported by the following partners: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. makers of First Response™; CooperSurgical; EMD Serono; Encompass Fertility by CVS; Ferring Pharmaceuticals; Organon; Progyny; TMRW Life Sciences; and US Fertility.

NIAW, founded by RESOLVE in 1989, became a federally recognized health observance by the Department of Health and Human Services in 2010. RESOLVE can provide experts for interviews on all aspects of infertility, and personal patient stories from women and men struggling to build their families. Find out more about NIAW at infertilityawareness.org.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association: Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other family building challenges. One in six people globally have infertility RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.

