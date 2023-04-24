StratusLIVE Transforms Nonprofit Technology Landscape with Ignite AI

StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today their AI capabilities, Ignite AI, built within their Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution.

StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today their AI capabilities, Ignite AI, built within their Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution.

In recent years, the pace of nonprofit digital transformation continues to increase. The industry now has the potential to leverage Artificial Intelligence for transformative change. StratusLIVE leads this effort by empowering nonprofits to accelerate daily processes, discover strategic insights from data, and produce highly personalized content through Ignite AI assisted functionality. The end result improves an organization's ability to raise funds, streamline operations, and create a lasting impact in their mission delivery.

The first of these capabilities utilizes AI to accelerate content creation. This feature optimizes webpage and email content for all nonprofit engagement methods. By inputting a few key elements including key words, readability, length, and even mood, Ignite AI generates several options. Users can select from these content options without leaving the Page Designer.

"With these features I expect a massive reduction in the overall amount of time that my team and I spend trying to come up with, phrase, and then re-phrase material that's relevant to the donor. I'm especially looking forward to using the "Fundraising Appeal" and "Donation Appeal" content types as the AI tool will almost eliminate the need for a peer's review. I believe that at this time next year we'll have 2x the number of donor pages that we currently have and as a result soon expect our fundraising proceeds to grow continually," comments Matt Banning, Director of Data/Technology at United Way of the Piedmont.

StratusLIVE will launch additional AI tools that will harness the power of over 15 years of data from diverse sources, including nonprofits, Corporate Social Responsibility campaigns, online giving, and volunteer management. This functionality will inform an organization's:

Strategy and Fundraising Tactics - Nonprofits will use generative AI to identify potential donors and create personalized fundraising campaigns tailored to their interests and preferences.

Outcomes and Data Measurement - Leveraging large datasets of donor behavior, giving trends, event participation, and other important engagement metrics across the platform, the tool will make suggestions and assist nonprofits to make informed data-driven decisions.

Mission and Program Delivery - Nonprofits will use the tool to optimize program delivery by analyzing data from various sources and use AI-powered algorithms to identify trends and patterns that improve program outcomes.

Impact - Serving as a personal philanthropic advisor, AI assistance will enable supporters to make an impact where most needed through their personalized donor application, Donor Hub.

"Our comprehensive data foundation enables our platform to deliver powerful and targeted insights for nonprofits," says John Funari, StratusLIVE's CTO. "Our strategic partnership with Microsoft and OpenAI also ensure that StratusLIVE remains at the forefront of AI advancements so all organizations benefit from this cutting-edge technology while maintaining data privacy and protection."

Ignite AI will be accessed throughout the entire Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution so all users including donors, volunteers, and more will leverage the power of advanced technology for greater impact. Jim Funari, StratusLIVE's CEO, comments, "This interconnected approach will empower organizations to work together to create meaningful and lasting change."

About StratusLIVE, LLC

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Online Giving Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increased collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

