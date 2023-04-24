Lookout Extends Partnership with VMware to Deliver Endpoint-to-Cloud Security With Optimized Network Connectivity

New SASE partnership provides customers with more secure and reliable access to cloud applications from any device and location

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc., the endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced the integration of the Lookout Cloud Security Platform with VMware SD-WAN™. The Lookout platform with VMware SD-WAN provides customers with a best-of-breed secure access service edge (SASE) solution that delivers optimized network connectivity and data protection from any device and any location.

The increase in remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies has amplified the need for organizations to protect any user, any device, from any location. This transformation has forced an evolution of how network and security services are delivered, ensuring the most direct and secure access to cloud applications. It no longer makes sense to backhaul traffic across expensive networks to a centralized data center for security enforcement. A SASE solution transforms legacy security into a set of cloud-delivered, converged network and security services that are available when and where they are needed.

The Lookout Cloud Security Platform provides customers with more secure and reliable access to cloud applications from any device and location. VMware SD-WAN ensures reliable, efficient, and optimal access paths to these applications from any location under varying network conditions. The integrated Lookout and VMware solution, which combines cloud security and cloud network connectivity, provides customers with improved network performance, centralized management of security policies and enhanced visibility and monitoring of all end-user activity between branch offices. Enterprises gain full cloud and data security across internet, SaaS, and private applications for any user and branch office regardless of location.

"Lookout and VMware are enabling customers to implement a SASE architecture that delivers zero trust outcomes that uniquely address the evolving business needs faced by cloud-first enterprises today," said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst, ZK Research. "By integrating the Lookout Cloud Security Platform with VMware SD-WAN, they're providing customers with a more reliable and efficient way to secure remote access to data and applications, simplify management of branch office connectivity and have enhanced visibility of all end user activity. This new partnership will help enterprises protect their data and optimize their network performance."

"VMware and Lookout are collaborating to enable users to connect to their cloud applications in an optimal and more secure manner," said Sashi Annaluru, head of SASE Engineering, VMware. "The integration of VMware SD-WAN and Lookout Cloud Security Platform will give customers the choice and flexibility to transform their networking and security infrastructure and accelerate SASE adoption. Together, our solution will help customers with reliable and efficient connectivity to stay productive while protecting their infrastructure and data."

"Protecting data in the new norm of a hybrid workforce is challenging. Our partnership with VMware provides our joint customers with an architecture based on SASE, and that is unique and focused on protecting our customer's data along with delivering an industry leading solution to optimize network connectivity," said Sundaram Lakshmanan, chief technology officer, Lookout. "With the Lookout Cloud Security Platform and VMware SD-WAN, customers will experience reliable, efficient, and secure access to all applications, and more importantly protect the data stored in these applications when accessed from any location and any device."

To learn more about the partnership, read the Lookout + VMware solution brief here.

Additional Resources:

About Lookout

Lookout, Inc. is the endpoint-to-cloud security company purpose-built for the intersection of enterprise and personal data. We safeguard data across devices, apps, networks and clouds through our unified, cloud-native security platform — a solution that's as fluid and flexible as the modern digital world. By giving organizations and individuals greater control over their data, we enable them to unleash its value and thrive. Lookout is trusted by enterprises of all sizes, government agencies and millions of consumers to protect sensitive data, enabling them to live, work and connect — freely and safely. To learn more about the Lookout Cloud Security Platform, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on our blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Lookout PR: press@lookout.com

© 2023 Lookout, Inc. LOOKOUT®, the Lookout Shield Design®, LOOKOUT with Shield Design®, and SIGNAL FLARE® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States and other countries. DAY OF SHECURITY®, LOOKOUT MOBILE SECURITY®, and POWERED BY LOOKOUT® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States. Lookout, Inc. maintains common law trademark rights in EVERYTHING IS OK, PROTECTED BY LOOKOUT, CIPHERCLOUD, SCREAM, the 4 Bar Shield Design, and the Lookout multi-color/multi-shaded Wingspan design.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lookout-extends-partnership-with-vmware-to-deliver-endpoint-to-cloud-security-with-optimized-network-connectivity-301804624.html

SOURCE Lookout