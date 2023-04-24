Submit Release
Theravance Biopharma to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH will report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update after market close on Monday, May 8, 2023. An accompanying conference call and simultaneous webcast will be hosted at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT/10:00 pm IST) that day.

Conference Call Information

To participate in the live call by telephone, please pre-register here. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com, under the Investors section, Presentations and Events.

A replay of the webcast will be available on Theravance Biopharma's website for 30 days through June 7, 2023.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in multiple symptom atrophy patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P., a Viatris company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:
investor.relations@theravance.com
650-808-4045

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theravance-biopharma-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-8-2023-301805057.html

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

