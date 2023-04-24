First Coast Cardiovascular Institute Announces Partnership With Cardiovascular Logistics

First Coast Cardiovascular Institute (FCCI) announced today that it is partnering with national cardiology platform, Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), to enhance and expand its cardiovascular care and services throughout Northern Florida & Southern Georgia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005997/en/

CVL is the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country. By partnering with CVL, FCCI will join a network of leading practices across the country and enhance its access to robust cardiovascular solutions. CVL has built a proven model that leverages five strategic pillars: service, people, quality, growth, and finance to fulfill its mission.

"This partnership was an obvious choice for FCCI because we are aligned with CVL in our mission to provide our patients with the highest quality cardiovascular available. We have known our colleagues at CVL for a long time, and have always felt it was a matter of when, not if, we would more formally collaborate," said Yazan Khatib, MD, President of FCCI. "Our patients will continue to be the center of our universe, and our clinics will continue to operate in the same way, with the same team and with the high quality of care and innovation that our communities have come to expect from us."

"We are excited to welcome FCCI to our cardiovascular platform," said David Konur, CEO of CVL. "With continued partnerships like these, we will fundamentally change how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States."

About First Coast Cardiovascular Institute

Since 2002, FCCI has built a reputation of providing compassionate care to residents of Northeast Florida, & Southern Georgia. With 38 providers, the practice has consistently brought the latest advancements in medicine to the region, allowing its patients to be the first to benefit from exciting new technology. FCCI offers board certified services in cardiovascular medicine, sleep medicine, pulmonology, amputation prevention, & stroke care and prevention. Besides clinical innovations, FCCI has pioneered healthcare delivery innovations, with successes in value Based healthcare with CMS as well as commercial payors. Learn more at www.firstcoastcardio.com.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country. Formed in 2013, CVL is integrating the nation's best cardiology practices into one robust cardiovascular solution. CVL is fundamentally changing how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States. The CVL platform is grounded in the mission of providing patients the highest quality of cardiovascular care available. CVL partners with Lee Equity Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.cardiovascularlogistics.com.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests within three distinct sectors, healthcare services, financial services, and business services, where the team has developed deep relationships over decades. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005997/en/