Dr. Roberto Velasco of Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry Named a One Of the Top Prosthodontist by Houstonia Magazine

Houstonia Magazine recently named Dr. Roberto Velasco as one of the top prosthodontists in Houston. Dr. Velasco, renowned for his expertise in dental implants and smile makeovers, has established a distinguished reputation for offering outstanding care to patients requiring tooth replacement, and damaged teeth restoration.

HOUSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houstonia Magazine recently named Dr. Roberto Velasco as one of the top prosthodontists in Houston. Dr. Velasco, renowned for his expertise in dental implants and smile makeovers, has established a distinguished reputation for offering outstanding care to patients requiring tooth replacement, and damaged teeth restoration.

About Dr. Roberto Velasco

Dr. Roberto Velasco is a native of Colombia and graduated in the top five of his class at Xavier University in 1990. After practicing general dentistry for seven years, he became increasingly interested in dental implants and esthetics, which led him to pursue post-graduate training at New York University in 1992.

In 1997, Dr. Velasco attended Nova Southeastern University's Prosthodontic program. Upon completing his residency, Dr. Velasco was appointed as a full-time faculty member at the dental school, teaching both undergraduate and postgraduate programs. He also served as the course director in Implant Dentistry, Dental Bio-Materials, and Occlusion.

After being trained in Europe on the All-on-4 Teeth-in-a-Day implant procedure, Dr. Velasco relocated to Houston in 2010. Since then, he has successfully completed more than 3,500 All-on-4 Teeth-in-a-Day implant procedures and restored a vast number of implants. Through the use of innovative techniques, he ensures the highest success rate, as well as the most aesthetically pleasing and functional restorations for his patients. His dedication to embracing new technological advances aims to continually enhance the well-being of his patients.

Named a Top Prosthodontist by Houstonia Magazine

Being named a Top Prosthodontist by Houstonia Magazine is a prestigious recognition that underscores Dr. Velasco's dedication to excellence in his field. Houstonia Magazine is a respected local publication that has a discerning process of selecting top professionals in various industries, including healthcare and dentistry.

This acknowledgment serves as a testament to Dr. Velasco's commitment to providing the highest quality care for his patients. It also signifies that his expertise and experience have been thoroughly vetted, making him a trusted resource for those seeking dental treatments in Houston.

Earning this distinction helps to build trust and credibility with potential patients, as it highlights Dr. Velasco's dedication to staying abreast of the latest advancements in dentistry and maintaining the highest standards of care.

Dental Implants by Dr. Velasco

At Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, Dr. Velasco offers state-of-the-art dental implant services in Houston, TX. Dental implants have revolutionized dentistry in the last 25 years, providing a more permanent solution to replace missing teeth than traditional dentures or bridges. They are designed to look and feel just like natural teeth, improving patients' confidence and overall oral health.

Dr. Velasco's extensive training and experience in prosthodontics make him an expert in the field of implant dentistry. His dental implant procedures have changed thousands of lives, and he consistently stays up-to-date with the latest discoveries in the industry.

Dental Implant Surgery and Procedures

A dental implant replaces a tooth's root or roots, utilizing lightweight, strong, and biocompatible titanium materials. Dental implants have proven to be highly successful when placed securely by specially trained dentists like Dr.Velasco.

Dental implant procedures at Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry include:

Teeth in an HOUR

Cosmetic Single Tooth Replacement

Fixed Implant Dentures

Removable Implant Dentures

All-On-Four Dental Implants

Full Mouth Reconstruction

How to Schedule a Consultation

If you are in need of a prosthodontist in Houston, Texas, Dr. Roberto Velasco is the right choice. With his extensive training and experience in dentistry and commitment to providing top-quality care, you can trust Dr. Velasco and his team to help you achieve a beautiful smile and optimal oral health.

Call Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry at 713-960-9623 to schedule your free consultation today.

Media Contact

Dr. Roberto Velasco, Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, 713-960-9623, help@UCIDTX.com

SOURCE Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry