Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Financial and Operational Results on May 4, 2023

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. Interested participants can dial (888) 645-4404 / (862) 298-0702 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


