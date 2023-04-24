WuXi AppTec Continued Solid Growth in First-Quarter of 2023 On Top of an Exceptionally Strong Year of 2022

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,809 in the last 365 days.
Revenue Up 5.8% Year-Over-Year to RMB8,964 Million
Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company Up 32.0% Year-Over-Year to RMB2,168 Million
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) Up 35.8% Year-Over-Year to RMB0.72
Adjusted Non-IFRS Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company Up 14.1% Year-Over-Year to RMB2,342 Million
Adjusted Non-IFRS Diluted EPS Up 15.9% Year-Over-Year to RMB0.80[1]
Free Cash Flow Achieved RMB1,682 Million, Turned Positive and Grew Strongly Year-Over-Year
SHANGHAI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec (stock code: 603259.SH / 2359.HK), a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients, is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023 ("Reporting Period").
This release provides a summary of the results and is not intended to be a comprehensive report. For additional information, please refer to the 2023 First-Quarter Report and other relevant announcements published on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (www.hkexnews.hk), and the designated media for dissemination of the relevant information. Investors are advised to exercise caution and be aware of the investment risks in trading Company shares.
All financial information disclosed in this press release is prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in currency of RMB.
The 2023 First-Quarter Report of the Company has not been audited.
|
[1] In 2022 Q1 and 2023 Q1, WuXi AppTec had a fully-diluted weighted average share count of 2,952,655,854 and 2,948,890,231 ordinary shares, respectively.
|
First-Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
Revenue grew 5.8% year-over-year to RMB8,964 million. This is primarily attributable to the Company's continued strong execution of our unique Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) business model to achieve synergy and continuous growth:
Unit: RMB million
|
Segment
|
Revenue
|
Change
|
Adjusted
|
Change
|
Adjusted
|
WuXi
|
6,432.78
|
5.1 %
|
2,887.57
|
17.1 %
|
44.9 %
|
WuXi Testing
|
1,452.88
|
13.6 %
|
527.82
|
15.6 %
|
36.3 %
|
WuXi Biology
|
577.00
|
8.3 %
|
239.67
|
8.7 %
|
41.5 %
|
WuXi ATU
|
324.49
|
8.7 %
|
(24.01)
|
Note1
|
(7.4) %
|
WuXi DDSU
|
165.98
|
(31.0) %
|
39.91
|
(49.9) %
|
24.0 %
|
Others
|
10.62
|
105.2 %
|
6.57
|
265.3 %
|
61.8 %
|
Total
|
8,963.74
|
5.8 %
|
3,677.53
|
14.8 %
|
41.0 %
|
Notes: 1. Adjusted non-IFRS gross profit of WuXi ATU was RMB(24.01) million in 2023Q1, compared to RMB(22.35) million in 2022Q1, a decrease of RMB1.66 million.
|
2. Any sum of the data above that is inconsistent with the total is due to rounding.
|
[2] If prepared under Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises of PRC, the gross profit grew 17.9% year-over-year to RMB3,576 million. Gross profit margin was 39.9%.
First-Quarter 2023 Business Operation Highlights
Management Comment
Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec, said, "As global demand for life saving and innovative drugs continues to grow, demand for our integrated CRDMO and CTDMO services keeps growing. On top of an exceptionally strong year of 2022, we continued to achieve growth of revenue, net profit and free cash flow in the first quarter of 2023. Our revenue increased 5.8% year-over-year. Our adjusted non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the company increased 14.1% year-over-year, and our free cash flow achieved RMB1.68 billion, as a result of the Company's relentless pursuit of operating excellence and productivity increase."
"WuXi AppTec's performance during the first quarter of 2023 demonstrated that the Company's unique CRDMO and CTDMO business models can effectively meet the growing demands from customers worldwide and continue to drive solid growth for the Company. In 2023, we will achieve 5-7% revenue growth, increase adjusted non-IFRS gross profit by 12-14%, and expand free cash flow by 600-800%. We remain committed to prioritizing our customers' needs, and remain steadfast in 'doing the right thing and doing it right.' The Company will continue to enhance our capacity and capabilities as we support our partners in their efforts to bring groundbreaking therapies to patients around the world, realizing our vision that 'every drug can be made and every disease can be treated'."
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss[3]
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB Million
|
First Quarter of
|
First Quarter of
|
Year-over-
Change
|
Revenue
|
8,963.7
|
8,474.4
|
5.8 %
|
Cost of services
|
(5,438.1)
|
(5,459.6)
|
(0.4) %
|
Gross profit
|
3,525.6
|
3,014.8
|
16.9 %
|
Other income
|
196.0
|
95.7
|
104.7 %
|
Other gains and losses
|
197.8
|
119.0
|
66.2 %
|
Impairment losses under expected credit
|
(6.3)
|
(36.4)
|
(82.7) %
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
(175.9)
|
(173.2)
|
1.5 %
|
Administrative expenses
|
(669.4)
|
(618.9)
|
8.2 %
|
Research and development expenses
|
(357.3)
|
(280.0)
|
27.6 %
|
Operating Profit
|
2,710.5
|
2,121.1
|
27.8 %
|
Share of results of associates
|
(45.8)
|
(96.2)
|
(52.4) %
|
Share of results of joint ventures
|
8.3
|
2.3
|
256.3 %
|
Finance costs
|
(64.2)
|
(28.6)
|
124.7 %
|
Profit before tax
|
2,608.9
|
1,998.7
|
30.5 %
|
Income tax expense
|
(423.1)
|
(342.7)
|
23.4 %
|
Profit for the period
|
2,185.8
|
1,656.0
|
32.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
2,168.1
|
1,642.9
|
32.0 %
|
Non-controlling interests
|
17.7
|
13.0
|
35.9 %
|
|
2,185.8
|
1,656.0
|
32.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
– Basic
|
2,933,625,180
|
2,930,914,718
|
0.1 %
|
– Diluted
|
2,948,890,231
|
2,952,655,854
|
(0.1) %
|
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary
|
|
|
|
– Basic
|
0.74
|
0.56
|
32.1 %
|
– Diluted
|
0.72
|
0.53
|
35.8 %
|
[3] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position[4]
|
|
|
|
RMB Million
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
|
|
|
Non-current Assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
24,103.4
|
23,444.9
|
Right-of-use assets
|
2,261.8
|
1,857.5
|
Goodwill
|
1,824.9
|
1,822.1
|
Other intangible assets
|
906.3
|
926.3
|
Interests in associates
|
1,075.3
|
1,135.7
|
Interests in joint ventures
|
75.3
|
67.3
|
Deferred tax assets
|
425.3
|
492.1
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or
|
8,910.8
|
8,954.3
|
Other non-current assets
|
83.6
|
1,054.9
|
Biological assets
|
1,018.9
|
938.0
|
|
40,685.7
|
40,693.1
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
Inventories
|
4,096.1
|
3,952.6
|
Contract costs
|
702.6
|
678.8
|
Biological assets
|
1,044.5
|
1,037.3
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
50.4
|
123.0
|
Trade and other receivables
|
8,106.2
|
7,590.4
|
Contract assets
|
1,133.0
|
1,048.2
|
Income tax recoverable
|
26.8
|
16.0
|
Financial assets at FVTPL
|
80.7
|
2.0
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
188.1
|
135.6
|
Other current assets
|
2,205.0
|
1,427.8
|
Pledged bank desposits
|
1.2
|
1.8
|
Bank Balances and Cash
|
9,867.8
|
7,983.9
|
|
27,502.4
|
23,997.2
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
68,188.1
|
64,690.3
|
[4] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)[5]
|
|
|
|
RMB Million
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
7,059.1
|
7,253.4
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
11.7
|
14.5
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
138.7
|
115.4
|
Contract liabilities
|
3,586.9
|
2,496.6
|
Borrowings
|
4,278.5
|
3,874.1
|
Income tax payables
|
525.5
|
517.8
|
Lease liabilities
|
179.7
|
205.3
|
Other current liabilities
|
6.0
|
22.1
|
|
15,786.2
|
14,499.4
|
|
|
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
189.8
|
279.1
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
411.4
|
440.5
|
Deferred income
|
894.7
|
910.9
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,074.8
|
983.8
|
Convertible bonds-debt component
|
-
|
502.0
|
Convertible bonds-embedded derivative component
|
-
|
147.9
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
|
2,570.9
|
3,264.3
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
18,357.1
|
17,763.7
|
|
|
|
Net Assets
|
49,831.0
|
46,926.7
|
|
|
|
Capital and Reserves
|
|
|
Share capital
|
2,967.3
|
2,960.5
|
Reserves
|
46,507.6
|
43,629.4
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
49,474.9
|
46,590.0
|
Non-controlling interests
|
356.1
|
336.7
|
Total Equity
|
49,831.0
|
46,926.7
|
[5] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.
|
Adjusted Non-IFRS Net Profit Attributable to the Owners of the Company[6]
|
|
|
|
|
RMB Million
|
First Quarter of
2023
|
First Quarter of
2022
|
Year-over-Year
Change
|
Net profit Attributable to the owners of the
|
2,168.1
|
1,642.9
|
32.0 %
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
166.3
|
180.5
|
(7.9) %
|
Issuance expenses of convertible bonds
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
(25.0) %
|
Fair value gains from derivative
|
(40.2)
|
(82.8)
|
(51.5) %
|
Foreign exchange related losses
|
164.2
|
5.8
|
2,720.3 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
14.1
|
14.5
|
(2.6) %
|
Non-IFRS Net Profit attributable to the
|
2,472.8
|
1,761.3
|
40.4 %
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
Realized and unrealized (gains)/losses
|
(122.4)
|
293.7
|
(141.7) %
|
Realized and unrealized share of gains
|
(8.3)
|
(2.3)
|
256.2 %
|
Adjusted non-IFRS net profit attributable to
|
2,342.1
|
2,052.6
|
14.1 %
|
[6] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.
About WuXi AppTec
As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2022 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which are not historical facts, but instead are predictions about future events based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. Although we believe that our predictions are reasonable, future events are inherently uncertain and our forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks relating to, among other things, the ability of our service offerings to compete effectively, our ability to meet timelines for the expansion of our service offerings, our ability to protect our customers' intellectual property, unforeseeable international tension, competition, the impact of emergencies and other force majeure. Our forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or listing rules. Accordingly, you are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-IFRS and Adjusted Non-IFRS Financial Measures
We provide non-IFRS gross profit and non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, issuance expenses of convertible bonds, fair value gain or loss from derivative component of convertible bonds, foreign exchange-related gains or losses, amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations, goodwill impairment, etc. We also provide adjusted non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company and earnings per share, which further exclude realized and unrealized gains or losses from our venture capital investments and joint ventures. Neither is required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS.
We believe that the adjusted financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing our core business performance and operating trends, and we believe that management and investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing our financial performance by eliminating the impact of certain unusual, non-recurring, non-cash and non-operating items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our core business. Such adjusted non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company, the management of the Company believes, is widely accepted and adopted in the industry the Company is operating in. However, the presentation of these adjusted non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. You should not view adjusted results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under IFRS, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-continued-solid-growth-in-first-quarter-of-2023-on-top-of-an-exceptionally-strong-year-of-2022-301805318.html
