Arvida Book Company Participates in Independent Bookstore Day 10th Anniversary

Orange County's Newest Independent Bookstore Celebrates with giveaways and special events on April 29

Arvida Book Company, Orange County's newest Independent book store, is happy to announce their participation in the 10th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day!

Arvida Book Company will have exclusive items for sale and as giveaways, from indie bookstore exclusive Blackwing Pencils, tote bags and an exclusive coffee roast collaboration with Stereoscope Coffee Company: The Bookstore Blend. The days and weeks surrounding the celebration will be filled with visits from local authors and poets, bookclub meetings, a fix-it-fair and other community events.

"Independent Bookstore Day is one of my favorite days of the year," said Sam Robertson of Arvida Book Co. "It's like a giant birthday party where we get to celebrate our store and the community that supports us! We have participated every year since we opened and we are looking forward to doing it again this year."

Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate, and highlight the value of the Independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013. This year there are over 900 stores participating across the country.

Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers, and to assist in expanding the community of the book.

About Arvida Book Co.

Arvida Book Company is a woman-owned and family friendly independent bookshop in Old Town Tustin. Their central location on El Camino and Main Street allows them to function as a town square for the Old Town Tustin area and their digital reach allows them to connect even further. Their curated events and social schedule bring together all of the best elements of their community via the exchange of ideas and their love of knowledge and reading. They strive to highlight the role of literature in promoting human connection.

The name "Arvida" has roots in a Singer Sewing Machine shop on Arvida Road in Guyana, South America run by Robertson's family. Both of Robertson's parents grew up in and around the shop, and the facade of the building was very similar to what the bookstore has today. The store was named a "David and Goliath Business of the Year" by then Tustin Mayor Letitia Clark in 2021, and has hosted several readings and book signings from authors since opening in 2020.

"Serving as the city's mayor during the height of COVID was no easy task. Residents had an extensive list of needs, including the need to feel connected. Arvida Book Company opened its doors against all odds during that time and was a welcomed surprise for the community—serving as a figurative and literal cornerstone for connection, imagination, and learning. Arvida was a recipient of my Mayoral "David and Goliath" Award for their efforts to win over the hearts of Tustin residents with their small but mighty efforts. My hope is that Arvida will continue to be a welcoming space for both authors and readers and serve as a haven for like-minded people to gather and exchange ideas." - Tustin Mayor Pro Tem Letitia Clark

For more information, store hours, and special events, go to https://arvidabookco.com/.

