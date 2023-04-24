Submit Release
Discover The Most Cutting Edge, Strength Training System On The Market By PosiTrak

PosiTrak, Inc. recently launched an integrated line of advanced athletic and clinical performance equipment. The concepts for each piece of equipment came directly from a team of American collegiate and high school strength and conditioning coaches and athletic trainers, and have been designed, engineered and manufactured 100% in the USA using USA steel and components.

One of the most fascinating features of each product; Natural Squat Machine, Ground Based Trainer, Balance Platform, Twisted Mule and Slant Board, is a unique system of product integration.  The ability for a purchaser to begin with one piece, then expand to additional pieces that work separately or together in combination and to offer a vast array of functional and advanced performance exercises. 

Most importantly, PosiTrak equipment crosses the bridge between athletic performance and clinical performance.  Our target markets include sport performance at all levels, Physical Therapy/Rehab, military and government agency personnel, cross training, fitness, health & wellness, youth, aging population and all exercise enthusiasts.

All Products can be seen at www.positrak.us

