CyberLink Releases People Tracker®, Using the Latest in AI Technology for Greater Surveillance and Security.

Advances in technology, specifically AI computer vision, have made it significantly easier to recognize and track individuals, speeding up a process that typically required extensive resources, manpower, and time.

CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced the People Tracker solution. Widely used in the fields of surveillance and security, AI people tracking technology uses artificial intelligence to recognize and track the movements of individual subjects. Video search efficiency and investigation times are greatly improved, enhancing surveillance capabilities in tracking persons of interest, finding missing or lost people faster and overall security.

People Tracker expedites video investigations by combining three AI people tracking technologies.

Person Attribute Recognition

Deep learning extracts physical attribute information from image data (gender, age, clothing, and accessories). When an image isn't available, known attributes can be set as search criteria.

Person Re-Identification

Using full-body images, people can be tracked in chronological order across multiple cameras based on their physical attributes – helping to expedite the search process.

Facial Recognition

When a clear facial image is present, CyberLink's AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe, improves search accuracy by identifying people through the recognition of their faces captured by cameras.

Applications for People Tracker

Any area with video surveillance can add People Tracker to improve speed and efficiency of video search and total security, but in areas with high foot traffic People Tracker can be crucial, particularly shopping malls, department stores, and sports stadiums. People Tracker is also an excellent tool for locating lost individuals. Hospitals may have lost and wandering patients due to head trauma, dementia, or medication side effects - People Tracker can help locate them faster. Residents at assisted living facilities may be disoriented with dementia or Alzheimer's, People Track can help ensure they are found quickly to ensure proper ongoing care.

"People Tracker is an AI computer vision trifecta with superior recognition and computing powers," said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink. "Compatible with major VMS providers, People Tracker takes security and surveillance to the next level without the need for equipment upgrades or additional resources."

For more information about CyberLink People Tracker, please visit:

https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/solution/people-tracker/overview

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2023 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005172/en/