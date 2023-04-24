“Revolutionizing the Digital Frontier”: Australia Online Advertising Market Primed for Remarkable Expansion and Unprecedented Innovation by 2027: Ken Research

The report covers Australia Online Advertising Sector, Digital Advertising Industry, Content Advertising Market, Internet Advertising Market, Challenges Australia Online advertising market, Australia Online Advertising Companies, Investment Australia Online advertising market, BCM Group Online advertising Market share, BWM Dentsu Australia Digital Advertising revenue, Zenith Online Advertising Revenue, WME Digital Advertising Revenue.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Online Advertisement Market is at a growing stage and is a consolidated market with about 10-15 major online advertisement provider. The online advertisement Market in Australia has seen emergence of more players over the past 5 years. Saatchi & Saatchi Australia ,The Works, 303 Mullen Lowe, BCM Group, ROICOMAU Growth Agency are few of the market leaders in Australia.

The online advertising market is consolidated and top 5 players are holding market share of the market. Companies are adopting acquisitions and technology development as a key strategy to hold their market position.

Mobile advertising has major share in the market and it is the fastest growing segment, owing to high usage of smartphones and rise in internet penetration.

Technological Advancement: Technological advancement and digitalization are factors assisting market players to stay ahead of the competition. Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology by advertisers for better online advertising will drive the market growth. AI can analyze huge data sets about consumer’s response to online advertising, and those insights are used to boost the performance of advertising companies, thereby driving the market growth for Australia’s online advertising.

Highest Revenue Generating Medium: The Online Advertising Market valued $~ billion in 2022. The growth of the online advertising market is attributed to increasing adoption of smartphones and high usage of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Netflix, Sky and others for online buying and selling of products. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for online products and services increased drastically as most of the customers shifted to online platforms for their needs. Growth in non-messaging data from mobile phones, supported by the continued rollout of 5G mobile networks, is forecasted to drive demand for online advertising services in Australia.

Sectors forecasted to lead high growth: The retail sector dominated the digital advertising market in terms of advertising expenditure. The review period saw a rise in e-commerce spending in the country which led to rise in the digital spending by the retail sector. Other sectors including Automotive, Financial Services, Telecommunications and Leisure Travel also contributed significant share to the total digital advertising expenditure and are to lead to further demand in the coming years.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Australia Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Increasing Internet penetration, Adoption of technology and Consumer preference ” observed the potential of the Online AD Market in Australia. There are a large number of advertising agencies operating in the Australian Online Advertising Market. These agencies compete on various parameters such as pricing of the services offered (average hourly rate), minimum project size, service portfolio, major clientele and flexibility. The supply side of the digital advertising market on the other hand is dominated by the duopoly of Google (including YouTube) and Facebook (including Instagram). The Australia Online Advertising Market is expected to grow at ~% CAGR over the forecasted period 2022-2027F.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

By Medium

Mobile

Desktop

By Type of Advertising

Search

Social Media

Display

Video

Audio

Others

By Sectors/Industries

Retail

Automotive

Financial Services

Telecommunications

Leisure Travel

Consumer Packaged Goods

Electronics & Computers

Pharmaceuticals/Healthcare

Media

Entertainment

Others

By Pricing Model

Cost per Mile

Cost per Click

Cost per Action

By Ad Buyers

Agencies

Direct Medium

Key Target Audience

Advertising Agencies

Social Networking Platforms

End User Industries Investing in Digital Advertising

Regulatory Bodies and Government Agencies

Investors

Industry Associations

Consulting Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022– 2027F

Companies Covered:-

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

The Works

303 MullenLowe

BCM Group

ROICOMAU Growth Agency

BWM Dentsu

Ogilvy Australia

The Brand Agency

Zenith

oOh!

DDB Group Australia

Intesols

Zoo Group

WME Australia

Major Online Platforms

Google

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Twitter

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Australia online advertising market introduction (historical evolution, overview, genesis, business cycle)

Australia online advertising market size, 2017-2022

Australia online advertising market segmentation, 2017-2022

Swot analysis of Australia online advertising market

Growth drivers, trends and developments in Australia online advertising market

Issues and challenges in Australia online advertising market

Regulatory framework in Australia online advertising market

Customer profiling in Australia online advertising market

Case studies covered in Australia online advertising market

Competitive landscape in Australia online advertising market

Australia online advertising market future outlook and projections, 2017-2027F

Analyst recommendations

