“Revolutionizing the Digital Frontier”: Australia Online Advertising Market Primed for Remarkable Expansion and Unprecedented Innovation by 2027: Ken Research

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Online Advertisement Market is at a growing stage and is a consolidated market with about 10-15 major online advertisement provider. The online advertisement Market in Australia has seen emergence of more players over the past 5 years. Saatchi & Saatchi Australia ,The Works, 303 Mullen Lowe, BCM Group, ROICOMAU Growth Agency are few of the market leaders in Australia.
Technological Advancement: Technological advancement and digitalization are factors assisting market players to stay ahead of the competition. Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology by advertisers for better online advertising will drive the market growth. AI can analyze huge data sets about consumer’s response to online advertising, and those insights are used to boost the performance of advertising companies, thereby driving the market growth for Australia’s online advertising.
Highest Revenue Generating Medium: The Online Advertising Market valued $~ billion in 2022. The growth of the online advertising market is attributed to increasing adoption of smartphones and high usage of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Netflix, Sky and others for online buying and selling of products. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for online products and services increased drastically as most of the customers shifted to online platforms for their needs. Growth in non-messaging data from mobile phones, supported by the continued rollout of 5G mobile networks, is forecasted to drive demand for online advertising services in Australia.
Sectors forecasted to lead high growth: The retail sector dominated the digital advertising market in terms of advertising expenditure. The review period saw a rise in e-commerce spending in the country which led to rise in the digital spending by the retail sector. Other sectors including Automotive, Financial Services, Telecommunications and Leisure Travel also contributed significant share to the total digital advertising expenditure and are to lead to further demand in the coming years.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Australia Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Increasing Internet penetration, Adoption of technology and Consumer preference” observed the potential of the Online AD Market in Australia. There are a large number of advertising agencies operating in the Australian Online Advertising Market. These agencies compete on various parameters such as pricing of the services offered (average hourly rate), minimum project size, service portfolio, major clientele and flexibility. The supply side of the digital advertising market on the other hand is dominated by the duopoly of Google (including YouTube) and Facebook (including Instagram). The Australia Online Advertising Market is expected to grow at ~% CAGR over the forecasted period 2022-2027F.
