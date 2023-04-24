CCC, Chilean Navy Sign Contract for Davie’s Procurement and Consulting Services

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) has signed a government to government (G2G) contract with the Chilean Navy for services to purchase an ice-capable Offshore Support Vessel. As part of CCC’s G2G contract, Davie Shipbuilding will use its maritime expertise to provide procurement and consulting services that meets the Chilean Navy’s needs.



Davie is a leading shipbuilder in North America and manages one of the largest shipyards on the continent. Located in Lévis, Québec, Davie offers a wide range of services, including shipbuilding and repair, upgrades and retrofits, as well as engineering, maintenance and logistics support.

CCC is Canada’s government to government (G2G) contracting agency. For over 75 years, CCC has been helping Canadian businesses like Davie establish successful commercial relationships with foreign governments. Every G2G contract signed with CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance.

To learn more about G2G contracting or Canada’s maritime capabilities, contact the CCC team.

QUOTES

“CCC is pleased that its government contracting services has connected Canada’s Davie with the Chilean Navy so they can successfully acquire a vessel that can navigate the country’s complex coastlines and deliver personnel transportation and rescue services.” – Kim Douglas, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, CCC.

“We are thrilled to work with CCC, providing our marine technical and contracting expertise to support and develop the strategic naval capabilities of our allies such as the Chilean Navy. We always strive to create efficiencies in government ship procurement and deliver best value.” – Alex Vicefield, Chief Strategy Officer for Davie and CEO of Inocea, Davie’s parent group

QUICK FACTS

The Canada-Chile commercial relationship is diverse and growing. 2022 marked the 25th anniversary of the Canada-Chile Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA).

Bilateral merchandise trade has nearly quadrupled since the CCFTA came into force in 1997, surpassing C$3 billion for the first time.

Canada exported more than $1.2 billion in merchandise to Chile in 2021. Imports from Chile totalled more than $1.8 billion in 2021.



