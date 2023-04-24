TDS INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations Concerning Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (“TDS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



After market closed on November 3, 2022, TDS announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, including that net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(25) million and $(0.22), respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $28 million and $0.24, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. TDS also announced that it was reducing the fiscal year 2022 outlook for its UScellular business segment, such that the upper bounds for the ranges of fiscal 2022 guidance concerning service revenues, adjusted OIBDA, and adjusted EBITDA were lowered by $50 million, $75 million, and $75 million, respectively.

Following this news, the price for TDS common stock fell nearly 26%, declining from a closing price of $16.57 per share on November 3, 2022 to a close of $12.28 on November 4, 2022. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/tds-lawsuit-investigation-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com