Medical Image Analytics Market Size and Share to reach USD 4.83 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%- Emergen Research

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of chronic diseases and the requirement for effectiveness in the healthcare sector

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Image Analytics Market will be worth USD 4.83 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases on a global scale has created demand for efficient treatment process.

The increment in growth is primarily because of the increase in utilization by consumers coupled with the adoption of image analysis solutions for diagnosis. Additionally, in order to provide better care facilities hospitals and general clinics are focusing on the emphasis of different forms of computer aided treatment solutions, that in turn contributes to the overall market growth. Technologically advanced solutions like 3D/4D platforms along with multimodality imaging platforms have been introduced is also likely to fuel the overall growth of the market.

Market Dynamics:

The study gives useful information about how the Medical Image Analytics market works. It uses SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter's Five Forces analyses to learn more about the Medical Image Analytics market, its competitors, and the factors that affect it, as well as to predict the growth of the industry.

It also looks at how the growth of the Medical Image Analytics market is affected by different market factors and the regulatory environment.

The COVID-19 impact:

To a certain degree, the COVID-19 pandemic may threaten industry development. Main players in this field are cautious about the industry's prospects and seek to find innovative means of sustainability. The medical firm had an effect on the pandemic and several major factories had to avoid manufacturing and take on other operations.

Key Highlights from The Report.

In February 2019, Hologic, a US based medical devices company, launched a analytics tool named Unifi Analytics. This was developed in order to aid breast imaging centres in order to enhance efficiency as well as reduce downtime across the mammography segment.

The oncology application segment is anticipated to account for a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecasted years which can be attributed to the growing areas of applications of medical image in analytics and software especially in the area of cancer diagnostics.

Across a wide magnitude of hospitals across the globe, the adoption of medical image analysis has been increasing at a steep pace owing to the ever growing pool of patients that go for diagnosis to the hospitals

Global Medical Image Analytics Market Highlights:

• Regional demand forecasting and assessment

• Product Mix Diagram

• Cost-Benefit Evaluation

• Before commodity price changes

• Analysis of supply chain optimisation

• Analysis of technological innovation

• Strategy for Sourcing Raw Materials

Key Questions for Medical Image Analytics Market

What are the current trends and challenges facing the medical image analytics market?

What are the main drivers of growth in the medical image analytics market?

How are advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning impacting medical image analytics?

What are the most promising applications for medical image analytics, and how can they improve patient care?

What role does data privacy and security play in the adoption of medical image analytics?

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Bruker, Xinapse, Inc., ClarnoNav, Inc., Merge Healthcare, Inc., Aquilab, Dentsply Sinora, AGFA Healthcare, eMedica, Image Analysis, Neusoft Corporation.

The study also looks at growth trends, concentration areas, company expansion strategies, market reach, and other important factors that can help businesses improve their positions in the medical image analytics market.

Medical Image Analytics Market Segmentation:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Imaging

3D Imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopaedic

Dental

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

