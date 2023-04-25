Thermal Management Technologies Market Expected to Reach US$ 20.0 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 7.79%

Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Thermal Management Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The global thermal management technologies market size reached US$ 12.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Thermal management technologies aid in monitoring and managing excess heat from electrical devices and circuitry. They work by using various substrates within electronic devices to enable efficient heat dissipation. They also assist in preventing system failures and extending the operational life of the equipment. As a result, thermal management technologies find extensive applications in the conduction, convection, advanced, and hybrid cooling systems of consumer electronics, servers, and data centers during installation and calibration.

Thermal Management Technologies Market Trends:

The global thermal management technologies market is primarily driven by its increasing applications across the automotive, defense, aerospace, and telecommunication industries. For instance, in the electronics and electrical sectors, there is a rise in the demand for thermal management technologies for minimizing the high heat flux produced by miniaturized devices with enhanced power densities. Besides this, the surging product adoption in automobiles and electric and hybrid vehicles represents another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the leading players are introducing innovative solutions, such as jet impingement mechanisms, cold plates, heat vapor chambers, and cool chips, which are widely used as active cooling agents and are integrated with micro fluids and multi-phase heat transfer technologies for better thermal resistance and performance of computers and other power-intensive devices. This, in turn, is creating a favorable outlook for the market owing to the inflating sales of consumer electronics. Furthermore, the escalating demand for efficient heat dissipation solutions, rising adoption of renewable energy sources, and continual technological advancements are also anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Hardware

Software

Interface

Substrates

Breakup by Application:

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive

Renewable Energy

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.

Autoneum Holding AG

Gentherm Inc., Heatex Inc. (Madison Industries)

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Laird Thermal Systems Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Thermal Management Technologies.

