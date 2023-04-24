PNG delegation to visit Seif Ples

A six-member delegation from Papua New Guinea (PNG) Seif Ples will be here next month to attend a look-and-learn program with Seif Ples.

The program was organized to teach participating staff to learn and observe Seif Ples operational structure and the government policy it adheres to.

Lorah Etega from Seif Ples said a similar program was also attended by their team in January this year, in which they learned how to conduct hotline counselling as applied by the PNG Seif Ples.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to develop our skills and observe their operational structure,” she said.

Ms. Etega said the exchange program is a wonderful opportunity to gain a wealth of knowledge, understanding, and experiences of PNG Seif Ples techniques, practices, and operational preparedness for violence against women and girls.

Since opening its doors, Seif Ples Clinic has been offering a place of safety and access to urgent medical care for survivors of violence. It has proven to be a valuable space for the specially trained nurses to provide medical treatment and onward referrals to clients.

The center, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, takes calls from the 132 Hotline and receives clients at all hours of the day and night. The goal in every interaction with clients is to offer safety, respect, confidentiality, and non-discrimination while creating great health and justice outcomes.

With one of the highest rates of violence against women in the world, Seif Ples is doing its best to offer medical services, emergency accommodation, and referral via the 24/7 national hotline, through its networks, and as part of the greater services of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).

The exchange program was funded by Australia and New Zealand.

-MPNSCS Press