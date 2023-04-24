Nurses, pharmacists trained to handle fire extinguishers

RAPPP fire advisor, Gary Power, closely monitoring a nurse who tried out how to use a fire extinguisher during the practical session.

Inspector Luqara doing a presentation during the fire extinguisher training for NRH staff.

About 20 nurses and pharmacists who work at the National Referral Hospital (NRH) in Honiara have attended an important fire safety training session recently.

The training was organised to teach participating nurses and pharmacists from various Divisions in the NRH how to identify and safely use a fire extinguisher in the event of a fire incident in the NRH.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Fire & Rescue Service Supervisor, Inspector Philip Luqara, and Fire Advisor, Inspector Gary Power, conducted the one-day training.

The training is part of a series of training that the RSIPF Fire and Rescue Service has been delivering to the public and government agencies.

Inspector Luqara said that fire extinguishers are an important part of an early respond to a fire incident.

He said understanding how to use a fire extinguisher is necessary to NRH staff to protect patients from any potential fire incident in the NRH.

The training involved presentations from RSIPF officers, a questions and answers session and a practical outdoor exercise where participating health staff tested what they had learnt by handling an extinguisher and trying to put-out a fire.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP), through the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP), has been a firm supporter of the RSIPF Fire and Rescue Services. This is through the provision of equipment and training to the RSIPF Fire and Rescue Services.

AFP has in place a secondment arrangement with the Fire Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) that allows Inspector Power to provide direct support, as RAPPP Advisor, to the RSIPF Fire and Rescue Services.

Reflecting on the training, Inspector Power said fire safety in the NRH is critical due to the large amount of patients in the NRH Wards that need to be safe from fire and smoke.

He commended NRH staff for their interest and active participation during the training and their commitment to their duties in looking after the sick patients.

