Hospital Beds Market: Trends, Growth, and Opportunities in the Global Healthcare Industry

Exploring the Hospital Beds Market for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and More

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hospital beds market, which was valued at $3.39 billion in 2021, is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming decade. According to Allied Market Research, it is estimated to reach a value of $7.15 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. This growth forecast indicates a promising future for the hospital beds market, driven by various factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

The global hospital beds market is experiencing significant growth, primarily attributed to several key factors. One major driver is the increase in the incidence of road accidents, which has led to a higher demand for hospital beds to accommodate the growing number of patients requiring medical care. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020, highlighting the need for adequate hospital beds to cater to the healthcare needs of accident victims.

Additionally, the rise in the number of surgical operations worldwide has also contributed to the growth of the hospital beds market. As advanced surgical procedures become more prevalent, the demand for specialized hospital beds that can accommodate post-surgical patients during their recovery period has increased. This trend is particularly evident as awareness about advanced surgical techniques and their benefits continues to rise among the general population.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Amico Corporation

2. Antano Group S.R.L.

3. Baxter

4. Burke Bariatric

5. Drive Medical

6. Graham Field

7. Getinge AB

8. Invacare

9. Linet SPOL S.R.O.

10. Medline Industries

11. Med-Mizer

12. Midmark

13. Novum Medical Products

14. Paramount Bed Holdings

15. Savaria Corporation

16. Stiegelmeyer GMBH & Co

17. Stryker

𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬:

1. Hospitals: Hospitals are the primary end users of hospital beds. These beds are used in various departments within hospitals, including general wards, intensive care units (ICUs), post-operative recovery units, and other specialized units.

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Ambulatory surgical centers, also known as outpatient surgery centers, are facilities that provide same-day surgical care to patients who do not require overnight hospitalization. Hospital beds in ambulatory surgical centers are used for pre-operative and post-operative care.

3. Others: Other healthcare facilities such as rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities may also use hospital beds for patient care.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

1. Powered Beds: Powered beds are hospital beds that are equipped with electric motors to provide various functionalities such as adjustable head and foot sections, height adjustment, and side rail controls. Powered beds are highly versatile and provide increased patient comfort and convenience.

2. Electric Beds: Electric beds are hospital beds that are powered by electricity and can be adjusted electronically to provide different positions and height adjustments. These beds are commonly used in intensive care units (ICUs) and other specialized units.

3. Semi-Electric Beds: Semi-electric beds are hospital beds that are partially powered by electricity, typically for adjusting head and foot sections, while the height adjustment is done manually. Semi-electric beds are cost-effective compared to fully powered beds and are commonly used in general wards and other non-ICU settings.

4. Manual Beds: Manual beds are hospital beds that are operated manually without the use of electricity. These beds are simple in design and are typically used in low-resource settings or as backup beds in case of power outages.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

1. Acute Care: Hospital beds used in acute care settings are designed to provide optimal patient care for patients with acute illnesses or injuries who require immediate medical attention. These beds are typically equipped with advanced features such as motorized adjustments, pressure-relieving mattresses, and other functionalities to support critical care.

2. Long-term Care: Hospital beds used in long-term care settings are designed to provide comfort and support for patients who require extended periods of hospitalization or ongoing care, such as patients in nursing homes or rehabilitation centers. These beds are often designed with features such as pressure-relieving mattresses, patient mobility aids, and ease of use for caregivers.

3. Others: Hospital beds may also be used for other applications such as maternity care, pediatric care, and bariatric care, depending on the specific needs of the patients and the healthcare facility.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

1. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico): North America is a major market for hospital beds due to the presence of a large healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and high healthcare spending.

2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe): Europe is another significant market for hospital beds, driven by increasing healthcare investments, aging population, and rising demand for advanced healthcare facilities.

3. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific): Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing market for hospital beds due to increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about advanced healthcare technologies.

4. LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA): LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) is an emerging market for hospital beds, driven by increasing healthcare investments

