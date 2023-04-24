Calling All Manufacturers in New Jersey - State-of-the-State of Manufacturing Summit is Back

Register at NO COST Today, Speak Up, Be Heard

/EIN News/ -- CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturers across New Jersey are gearing up for what’s expected to be one of the largest turnouts of Manufacturing Industry Leaders, STEM Firm Executives, and New Jersey State Legislators—all coming together with the intent to usher in a new wave of state support for the domestic manufacturing industry. Next month, Manufacturers will have the chance to pose questions to the local legislators and engage in open discussion face-to-face with those policymakers. It’s the perfect opportunity for both sides to come together and address industry-critical issues, and to find creative solutions that will help drive the industry and the economy forward.



Last year’s State-of-the-State of Manufacturing Summit brought together over 500 Manufacturers, STEM Firm Executives, industry supports, and Legislators. This show of force helped the industry secure over a $35 million line item in the state budget for Manufacturing Initiatives in 2023. It also helped develop the NJMVP program which is helping manufacturers offset the cost of new equipment. The manufacturing industry must continue coming together and engaging with local government leaders to create more of these opportunities.

“State-of-the-State of Manufacturing is a critical event. Manufacturers often don’t want to engage with local government, but ignoring the people that create policies that can directly impact their business is not productive. By engaging with the local legislature and state decisionmakers, manufactures can educate these individuals, so they understand the value of domestic manufacturing and develop policy that supports and nurtures MADE in NJ manufacturers,” explained Pete Connolly, COO, NJMEP. Connolly continues, “Manufacturing is going to be forgotten if industry leaders don’t come out in droves to show support.”

There is no-cost to attend, and the day includes a MADE in NJ exhibit that highlights many of the products we manufacture here in the Garden State. The State-of-the-State of Manufacturing Summit is an excellent opportunity to network and make connections that can help better your business and contribute to positive change for the industry.

Where: Trenton War Memorial

When: May 4, 2023 | 9:00am-1:30pm EST

Registration: https://www.njmep.org/events/sots-manufacturing/

