Worldwide Drug Screening Market Size To Reach USD 27.51 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

The drug screening market is primarily driven by the rise of substance abuse and other addictive substances

Drug Screening Market Size – USD 5.22 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.4%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Drug Screening Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the consumption of alcohol and illegal substances and stringent regulations in developing as well as developed regions are among the major driving factors for the drug screening market.

The drug screening market is primarily driven by the rise of substance abuse and other addictive substances. Opioid abuse is a serious problem in the United States due to high addiction levels. Over 200 illnesses, injuries and other health problems are caused by alcohol consumption. Accidental and intentional injuries such as motor vehicle accidents, violent crimes and suicides account for a significant portion of the disease burden associated with alcohol use.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on product and service, the global drug screening market is segmented into drug screening products and drug screening services. The drug screening products segment accounted for the majority of 2021 sales. Drug screening products include consumables, instruments and rapid test devices.

Immunoassay analyzers are used to identify and detect specific compounds in samples. Used in hospitals and clinics, these devices can perform a variety of tests, including certain medical conditions.

Fuel cell sensors are currently one of the most widely used breathalyzers on the market. Breath detectors detect this current and determine the blood alcohol content (BAC) based on the electrochemical mechanism that oxidizes the alcohol in the breath sample to produce the current.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Drug Screening Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Drug Screening Products

Analytical Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography Instruments

Breathalyzers

Fuel-cell Breathalyzers

Semiconductor Breathalyzers

Other Breathalyzers

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Urine Samples

Hair Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Other Samples

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Drug Screening Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Drug Screening Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Drug Screening Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

