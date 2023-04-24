Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Trends & Research Insights by 2027

Hydrogen Energy Storage

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Size projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global hydrogen energy storage market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Hydrogen energy storage is the process of storing hydrogen as a form of energy for later use. Hydrogen can be used as a fuel in a variety of applications, including transportation, heating, and electricity generation.

One of the main benefits of hydrogen energy storage is that hydrogen can be produced from a variety of sources, including renewable sources such as solar and wind power. This makes hydrogen a potentially important energy storage medium for renewable energy systems, which can produce excess energy during periods of low demand that can be stored as hydrogen for later use when demand is high.

Get Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10943

Some of the key players profiled in the hydrogen energy storage industry report include Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, FuelCell Energy, Hexagon Composites, Hydrogenics, ITM Power, Linde, Nel Hydrogen, Plug Power, and Worthington Industries.

There are several ways to store hydrogen, including compressed gas, liquid hydrogen, and solid-state hydrogen storage. Compressed gas storage involves storing hydrogen at high pressure, typically around 5,000 psi, in specialized tanks. Liquid hydrogen storage involves storing hydrogen at very low temperatures, around -253°C, which requires specialized cryogenic storage tanks. Solid-state hydrogen storage involves storing hydrogen in solid materials, such as metal hydrides or carbon-based materials.

However, there are also challenges associated with hydrogen energy storage, including the high cost of storage tanks and the energy required to compress or liquefy hydrogen. In addition, hydrogen is a highly flammable gas and requires careful handling and storage to ensure safety. Nonetheless, as the development of renewable energy sources continues to advance, hydrogen energy storage is expected to play an increasingly important role in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Asia-pacific region dominated the hydrogen energy storage market with around 47% revenue share in 2019.

Proliferating demand for sustainable energy resource is expected to drive the hydrogen energy storage market growth.

Hydrogen energy storage as a replacement of conventional fossil fuel energy is expected to foster the market growth.

Liquid hydrogen storage involves high insulation cost to prevent vaporization.

Buy This Report (445 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3YppRmp

Asia-Pacific accounted for highest revenue share, owing to the impact of productivity improvements. The emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are adopting various foreign equipment; thus, improving the production efficiency.

By application, the transportation segment held more than 50% market share with a CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The storage cost of solid hydrogen is high compared to other types of fuel. Nonetheless, large number of new incentive schemes, coupled with robust investment from industry players will provide further opportunities in the market.

The solid hydrogen storage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 9.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The hydrogen energy storage market has significant impact of COVID-19 pandemic, owing to travel restrictions and global lockdown norms.

Shifting trend toward decarbonization and sustainable energy resources will further increase the market demand in post-COVID timeframe.

Browse Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-energy-storage-market-A10578

The growing demand for electric vehicles, large number of industry players are investing in new startups in emerging economies, which will further create new market opportunities during the forecast period.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.