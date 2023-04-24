Woodworking Machine Market Size Will Attain USD 7.22 Billion by 2030 Growing at 5.91% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Woodworking Machine Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

[218+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the global woodworking machine market size was valued at around USD 4.61 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 7.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.91% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Paolino Bacci s.r.l., Biesse Group S.p.A., Michael Weinig AG, Homag Group AG, Griggio S.r.l., Gannomat GmbH, SCM Group S.p.A., Robland NV., IMA Schelling Group, Holz-Her USA Inc., Martin Woodworking Machines Corp., Weinig Group, Busellato S.p.A., Altendorf GmbH, Powermatic, Felder Group, Casadei Busellato, Cantek America Inc., SawStop LLC, Laguna Tools, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Woodworking Machine Market By Operating Principle (Electrical And Mechanical), By Product Type (Grinding Machines, Thickness Planer, Routers, Wood Lathes, Chain Or Chisel Mortise, And Others), By Sales Channel (Online And Offline), By End-User (Construction Industry, Furniture Industry, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global woodworking machine market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4.61 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.22 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.91% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report analyzes the global woodworking machine market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the woodworking machine market.

What is Woodworking Machine? How big is the Woodworking Machine Industry?

Woodworking Machine Market Overview:

The production and sale of various types of tools and machines used in woodworking are referred to as the "woodworking machine industry." Planners, saws, routers, sanders, and other shaping or cutting instruments are a few examples. When producing or manufacturing wood-related goods including flooring, building supplies, cabinets, and furniture, these machines are often employed. Both large-scale applications of woodworking equipment, which are typically utilized in industrial settings, and smaller ones, such those used by hobbyists and small-scale furniture manufacturers, are used to run the fraternity.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/woodworking-machine-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

The business is expanding rapidly due to a number of factors, including rising infrastructure and construction activity as well as rising demand for wood-based products. Due to the enormous number of small and large-scale businesses who regularly offer a variety of goods and services, this industry is quite competitive. Players can anticipate stable growth during the projection period, but they may have to deal with issues related to waste management.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

About 218+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology





Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

Increasing demand for wood-based goods is likely to act as a growth factor.

Due to the increased need for wood products in the quickly expanding construction industry, the global market for woodworking machines is anticipated to expand. End users are increasingly choosing wood-made furniture, flooring, and building supplies over those manufactured of plastic or other synthetic materials.

The increased understanding of sustainable growth is a key factor in the trend change. Contrary to plastic, which is non-biodegradable and is a major source of environmental pollution, wood is a renewable energy source, and products made from it have little to no environmental impact.

Restraints

High initial costs hamper industry growth

Since they can be pricey, woodworking machines require a large initial investment. Small-scale competitors or hobbyists are most interested in this element because it may be challenging for them to invest in a variety of products from the woodworking machine sector.

The high level of sophistication involved in the work—for instance, the majority of these machines use computer numerical control (CNC) and sophisticated sensors—is one of the key factors influencing their high price. Maintaining the product's quality and durability is crucial, which further raises the overall cost of the goods.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/woodworking-machine-market



Report Scope

Report Attributes Report Details Report Name Woodworking Machine Market Research Report Market Size in 2022 USD 4.61 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 7.22 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.91% Number of Pages 218 Key Companies Covered Paolino Bacci s.r.l., Biesse Group S.p.A., Michael Weinig AG, Homag Group AG, Griggio S.r.l., Gannomat GmbH, SCM Group S.p.A., Robland NV., IMA Schelling Group, Holz-Her USA Inc., Martin Woodworking Machines Corp., Weinig Group, Busellato S.p.A., Altendorf GmbH, Powermatic, Felder Group, Casadei Busellato, Cantek America Inc., SawStop LLC, and Laguna Tools. Segments Covered By Operating Principle, By Product Type, By Sales Channel, By End-User, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (MEA) Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2016 to 2020 Forecast Year 2023 - 2030 Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Woodworking Machine Market: Segmentation Overview

The global woodworking machine market is segmented based on operating principle, product types, sales channel, end-user, and region.

Based on the operating principle, the global market segments are electrical and mechanical. The industry's electrical segment saw the highest CAGR in 2022 as the use of electricity-powered devices over mechanical machinery has increased over time. The improved performance index of electrical gadgets is primarily to blame for this. Compared to conventional machines, they provide more precision, variety, and speed. However, the second kind of equipment continues to be a substantial source of income, particularly for smaller businesses or those engaged in the manufacture of conventional wood goods like furniture and flooring. Smaller electric jigsaws have powerful strengths of 4 to 7 amps.

Based on product type, the global woodworking machine market divisions are grinding machines, thickness planner, routers, wood lathes, chain or chisel mortise, and others.

Based on sales channel, online and offline are the two segments. Since traditionally the sector has been greatly influenced by the selling of these machines utilizing offline channels and involves the roles of dealers, distributors, and direct business-to-consumer (B2C) modes, the latter was the greatest revenue-pulling segment in 2022. Recent years have seen a significant expansion of the online sales channel as a result of online retailers' extensive use of digital marketing strategies. But for the sector to flourish, especially in regards to expensive machines and specialized equipment, offline sales channels like trade shows, direct sales, or exhibits are crucial. In Canada, the Woodworking Machinery & Supply Expo (WMS) is held every two years and draws between 5000 and 7000 visitors.

The global Woodworking Machine market is segmented as follows:

By Operating Principle

Electrical

Mechanical

By Product Type

Grinding Machines

Thickness Planer

Routers

Wood Lathes

Chain Or Chisel Mortise

Others

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By End-User

Construction Industry

Furniture Industry

Others

Browse this Full Research Report | Woodworking Machine Market By Operating Principle (Electrical And Mechanical), By Product Type (Grinding Machines, Thickness Planer, Routers, Wood Lathes, Chain Or Chisel Mortise, And Others), By Sales Channel (Online And Offline), By End-User (Construction Industry, Furniture Industry, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global woodworking machine market include -

Paolino Bacci s.r.l.

Biesse Group S.p.A.

Michael Weinig AG

Homag Group AG

Griggio S.r.l.

Gannomat GmbH

SCM Group S.p.A.

Robland NV.

IMA Schelling Group

Holz-Her USA Inc.

Martin Woodworking Machines Corp.

Weinig Group

Busellato S.p.A.

Altendorf GmbH

Powermatic

Felder Group

Casadei Busellato

Cantek America Inc.

SawStop LLC

Laguna Tools

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Woodworking Machine market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.91% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Woodworking Machine market size was valued at around US$ 4.61 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.22 billion by 2030.

The woodworking machine market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for the wood-based product.

Based on sales channel segmentation, offline was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on operating principle segmentation, electrical was the leading principle in 2022.

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/woodworking-machine-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Woodworking Machine industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Woodworking Machine Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Woodworking Machine Industry?

What segments does the Woodworking Machine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Woodworking Machine Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Operating Principle, Product Type, Sales Channel, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2076



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Overview:

Europe's market is expected to increase the highest

Europe is anticipated to experience the largest growth in the worldwide woodworking machine market during the forecast period, primarily as a result of the presence of major industry players and the exponentially expanding use of wood and products derived from it. For instance, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has asserted that by the end of the decade, the average rate of wood consumption in Europe may increase by around 104%.

Due to the rising demand for wood-based furniture in one of the fastest-growing industries, the construction sector, the US is predicted to become the leading income generator in North America. Additionally, the growing number of participants who routinely host tradeshows and exhibitions and invite brands from around the world has enhanced networking opportunities and led to the development of lucrative commercial opportunities.

India, China, and Japan hold the three largest stakes in the Asia-Pacific region due to rising demand brought on by rapid urbanization and an increase in infrastructure building projects.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2023, CNC Router Machine, a leading player in the industry, announced the launch of a new range of CNC Router machines that are designed to provide exceptional efficiency and precision for woodworkers across several industry types. The new machines utilize user-friendly interfaces and advanced technology to deliver the necessary outcome. They can be used in small or large-scale settings

In January 2023, NuernbergMesse India announced that it will hold a 4-day mega event called DELHIWOOD 2023 during which discussions over new trends and products will be held. The 2019 edition attracted more than 500 brands from 35 nations. The trade is regarded as a crucial platform to network while creating partnerships, and business opportunities

To Know More About This Report | Request A Free Sample Copy of the Global Woodworking Machine Market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydraulic-ironworker-machine-market



Global Sandblasting Machines Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sandblasting-machines-market



Automatic Coffee Machines Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automatic-coffee-machines-market



Laser Cutting Machine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/laser-cutting-machine-market



Box And Carton Overwrapping Machines Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/box-and-carton-overwrapping-machines-market



Paper Napkin Making Machine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paper-napkin-making-machine-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 7768 006 007

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

