Launching AOSEED X-MAKER V4.0 : a gamified 3D Printer for Kids and Family
AOSEED X-MAKER V4.0 features with free-leveling and one-press printing technology with built-in gamified Apps. It makes 3D Design fun and engaging to learn.
Creativity is Intelligence having Fun.”HONG KONG, CHINA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aowei (Shanghai) Digital Technology, a leading manufacturer of innovative 3D printing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of AOSEED X-MAKER V4.0 - the ultimate 3D printer for kids and family. Designed with ease of use and creativity in mind, AOSEED X-MAKER combines free-leveling and one-press printing technology with built-in gamification applications that require no 3D design or 3D modeling skills at all.
The 3D printer comes with an LCD screen that lets users control it and access its various functions. It also has a sweet cute compact design that could fit in any space. The printing volume is pretty large, a 150 x 150 x 150 can manage to print bigger and more complex models without problems. AOSEED X-MAKER supports both PLA and ABS filaments, although the company suggests users to choose eco-friendly PLA filament which is safe for little kids and the environment. Plus, it comes in various colors and mixture to suit different preferences upon needs.
AOSEED X-MAKER features with so many valued functions, it’s got a free-leveling system that saves trouble so that users will have an optimal printing quality. The one-press printing technology feature is so brilliant that it completes the whole printing process with just a single press. But what makes the product stand out from other 3D printers is it has interactive and educational function - the free gamified applications are preset inside the X-MAKER App, users are able to design their own creations on their own, and bring them to real life without complicated learning. This is such a great way to inspire the little kids and make them proactive in exploring the world of their own imagination.
So, AOSEED X-MAKER is more like a tool or a platform that empowers little kids as well as newbies to explore the creativity and talent inside of them, and to develop their problem-solving and critical thinking skills. It’s not just a cute little machine - but the media for unleashing the imagination and discovering new possibilities.
With AOSEED X-MAKER, learning 3D design and 3D printing becomes an enjoyable and rewarding experience. Students can 3D print their own toys, games, puzzles, and many more in a matter of minutes. This cutting-edge product combines 3D printing, coding and 3D design all together, makes the one who doesn’t have enough patience or lack of learning skills in 3D design, believe, that there is a way to make the dream come true without giving up time or fun. It was one of the highlights of the BETT Show exhibition 2023, the Global Community for Education Technology in London, where it attracted a lot of attention from teachers, parents and Tech-Hobbyists alike.
Obviously, this 3D printer can do way more than just 3D printing. Creating, customizing, these are the main focus. The gamification built-in mini programs of AOSEED X-MAKER App are totally free of charge, as well as those weekly updated 3D models in “Things Library”. They are designed to teach various subjects such as art, logic and others in an acceptable and welcome way for students. It helps everyone achieve the 3D printing goals with fun which have been grown in heart since forever.
"Our X-MAKER is not only a cute little device - it's a platform for learning and creativity," said WIKI Wang, the CO-Founder of AOSEED, who also happens to be a former educator who wanted to make 3D printing more accessible and engaging for everyone. "We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to explore their talents inside, creativity and learn new skills, and that's why we designed AOSEED X-MAKER V4.0, which makes it easy and fun to have."
About the Company
Aowei started its dream in 2011. Since then, the company has been focused on developing 3D design and 3D printing applications for children. The goal is to get kids passionate about 3D printing and stimulate their creativity. To this end, Aowei has obtained more than 30 patents and acquired Panowin in 2019 - a trustworthy professional company with 8 years of experience in the research and development of 3D printing technologies. With their expertise, Aowei is confident that we can develop even better 3D printing products for children.
AOSEED X-MAKER V4.0 is now available for purchase on AOSEED's online store, as well as through authorized resellers. For more information about AOSEED, please contact our Service Team at overseas_sales@aoweidig.com
