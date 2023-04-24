The Spirit of Innovation: One Man's Journey EPISODE 2: Follow Your Intuition

ImageMind Full Screen Video Screen Saver

1995. John F Cruz gave many people their first full screen video experience on the Windows 95 computer. But his journey is much greater than one product.

Each step of the process is like stepping into a new room. You’re not sure what you will discover in challenges and solutions until you are inside.” — John F Cruz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At one time during the programming of the screen saver, there was a software bug that Cruz could not fix. Microsoft programmers could not help solve the problem either. Cruz sat in front of his computer with both hands on the keyboard and closed his eyes and relaxed. He said he then heard an internal voice say; TRY THIS! Cruz opened his eyes, his fingers immediately started typing. He compiled the software program and hit RUN. The screen saver worked. It was an unusual experience, but one that would occur often as Cruz continued on this journey.

Do you remember the first time you saw full screen video on a computer? If you bought the software for your Windows 95 personal computer in 1995 or later, then chances are it was from a software program written by John F Cruz (www.ImageMind.com). His vision was to give people the same full screen computer video viewing experience that people were used to with TV.

Most people don’t anticipate the obstacles when pursuing their idea. And there were many for Cruz. In 1995, Window’s PC did not come with the equipment to record video or audio. The needed equipment was hard to find and expensive. And even then video was not playing full screen. There were no media download sites. That was still a few years away. Most people were just getting acquainted with the new Internet through dial-in 14.4 modems. Video files are big files and were not distributed until the invention of the CD-ROM, also a couple of years away.

Cruz went to the electronics store to get an idea what software he could use with his full screen video algorithm. And he found it. Windows screen savers were popular third-party software products at this time when PCs used CRT monitors to display images from the computer. CRTs had one problem though. Any image displayed in one spot for longer than a few minutes would burn into the screen. Cruz thought watching smooth nature video full would be more entertaining than flying toasters which was a popular screen saver of the time.

A full screen video screen saver was perfect, except Cruz didn’t know how to write a screen saver program. He didn’t know how to write a software installation program to correctly install his screen saver program into the Windows Operating System. He didn’t have video for the screen saver to play and lastly he didn’t know how to digitize the video once he found it.

So he began. Cruz was an experienced programmer so with the help of Microsoft’s Developer support, he was able to figure out coding a screen saver without too much trouble. Cruz told them he’s programming a full screen video screen saver. They told Cruz, it’s not possible to play video full screen in Windows. Cruz already had that figured out.

Video was the next obstacle. Fortunately, his old University Alma mater had a broadcasting station. KUED was happy to give Cruz some nature video on VHS tapes. Cruz purchased the necessary equipment and experimented until he understood the digitizing process and got the results he wanted.

Once the software was finished, he found third-party installation software that made his installation obstacles less of an issue. Cruz would say, each step of the process is like stepping into a new room. You’re not sure what you will discover in challenges and solutions until you are inside.

With the screen saver software finished, Cruz moved into a downtown office and had another lucky break. His office neighbor was the regional sales manager for Egghead Software Stores. Cruz was able to land a distribution deal for his new Full Screen Video Screen Saver. Cruz’s screen saver was released nationwide and the software was covered by the national trade magazines. Cruz had fulfilled his vision.

However, Cruz knew it could be better. He wanted the best video in the world. See Episode 3 of The Spirit of Innovation, One Man’s Journey to see if Cruz was able to convince a giant like Discovery Channel to give him the video he wanted.

For more of this innovation history visit www.ImageMind.com