Green Hydrogen Market Trends & Research Insights by 2028

Green Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen Market Size to grow at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2021 to 2028.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green hydrogen market size was valued at $0.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2021 to 2028. Green hydrogen refers to hydrogen gas that is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or hydroelectric power. During the electrolysis process, an electric current is passed through water, separating it into its constituent parts, hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen gas produced in this way is considered green because it does not generate greenhouse gas emissions or other harmful pollutants.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11675

Green hydrogen has the potential to play a critical role in the transition to a low-carbon economy, particularly in sectors such as transportation and industry, where electrification is not yet a viable option. It can be used as a fuel for fuel cell vehicles, as a feedstock for industrial processes, and as a means of storing renewable energy for later use.

However, the production of green hydrogen is still relatively expensive compared to other forms of hydrogen production, and significant investment is needed to scale up production and reduce costs. Additionally, the deployment of green hydrogen infrastructure, such as production facilities, pipelines, and refueling stations, will require significant policy and regulatory support from governments and other stakeholders.

In the year 2019, owing to higher operating time capacity of this technology and low capital cost, the alkaline electrolyzer segment held the largest share of the global market and is expected to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

In 2019, the power generation segment witnessed a significant increase in the market. This is attributed to rise in demand, owing to population growth, rapid industrialization in developing economies, and population migration into cities.

By region, the green hydrogen market is dominated by Europe. The area has extensive oil & gas infrastructure, which has enormous potential to be transformed into hydrogen production, storage, and transportation infrastructure while also creating jobs.

Some of the key players operating in the global green hydrogen market are Ballard Power Systems, Enapter, Engie, Green Hydrogen Systems, Hydrogenics, Nikola Motors, Plug Power, SGH2 Energy Global LLC, Shell, and Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG.

Buy This Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3It6p1M

Key Findings Of The Study:

By technology, the alkaline electrolyzer segment emerged as the global leader with more than 52.3% share in 2020.

By application, the power generation segment dominated the global green hydrogen market with around 72.7% global market share in 2020.

By end-use industry, the petrochemicals segment dominated the global green hydrogen market with around 41.3% global market share in 2020.

Countries such as the U.S., China, and India are emerging as investment centric hubs due to wide scope of green hydrogen in the manufacturing sector.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Green Hydrogen Market

The green hydrogen industry was unaffected by COVID-19 disruption. However, coronavirus-related lockdowns posed a number of problems for industry participants, including disrupted supply chains, logistical difficulties in shipping end goods, and recruiting staff from quarantines.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11675

In addition, the pandemic ensured a strong rise in renewable energy market, resulting in constant increase in energy demand. The renewable energy market grew steadily during 2020, owing to increase in energy demand from industrial sectors. Following relaxation of lockdown mandates in many countries, the green hydrogen market is quickly returning to normal and is expected to pick up even further.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.