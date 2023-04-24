$200 Million Milestone: Lvrch Capital Advisory Reinforces Vision for a Financially Empowered Future

New capital infusion will boosts the firm's portfolio, targeting innovative firms & projects for global financial inclusion
WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lvrch Capital Advisory, announced today that it has successfully closed a $200 million seed C funding round from its venture capital partners. This milestone achievement serves as a testament to the company's commitment to democratizing investment opportunities and fostering economic prosperity for underprivileged communities around the world.
The platform, designed with user-friendly tools and resources, will enable clients to access diversified investments, ultimately guiding them on the path to financial independence. By offering a comprehensive suite of investment services tailored to the unique needs and goals of investors, Lvrch Capital Advisory is poised to become a powerful catalyst for positive change in the financial landscape.
"We are thrilled to have the backing of our venture capital partners as we work towards building a financially empowered future for individuals and communities who have long been underserved by traditional investment firms," stated Zachary Clarke, CFO of Lvrch Capital. "This funding round marks a significant step forward in our mission to democratize access to financial opportunities and help our clients achieve their wealth-building goals."
Lvrch Capital's platform offers a diverse range of investment options, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and alternative investments such as real estate and cryptocurrency. With a focus on risk management and wealth preservation, the company's team of seasoned financial advisors works closely with clients to develop personalized investment strategies that align with their financial goals and risk tolerance.
The $200 million seed C funding round is a clear indication of the venture capital partners' confidence in Lvrch Capital's vision and potential for growth. The funds will be used to expand the company's presence in underserved markets, enhance its technology infrastructure, and further develop its suite of investment products and services.
As Lvrch Capital continues to break down barriers to financial access and inclusion, the company's achievements signal a brighter, more prosperous future for low-income individuals and communities worldwide.
About Lvrch Capital Advisory
Lvrch Capital is a forward-thinking investment firm committed to providing financial empowerment to entry-level a well as certified investors through accessible, risk-free investment opportunities. By offering a diverse range of investment options and prioritizing financial literacy, Lvrch Capital aims to foster economic prosperity and self-sufficiency for underprivileged communities around the world.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Mariah Christensen
Lvrch Capital Advisory
+1 831-401-5967
info@lvrch.com