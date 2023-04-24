IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Privacy Management Software Market is poised to reach USD 29.8 billion, growing at a 40.20% CAGR by 2030

NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, April 24, 2023

According to MRFR analysis, the global privacy management software market is expected to register a CAGR of 40.20% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 29.8 Billion by 2030

The privacy management software market refers to the software solutions designed to help organizations manage their data privacy and security policies. These solutions assist companies in complying with regulatory requirements and protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access or use. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of privacy management software as remote work has become more prevalent, and organizations have had to navigate new privacy and security risks associated with remote access to data. The pandemic has also led to an increase in cyberattacks, making privacy management software an essential tool for protecting against data breaches.

Key Players

• Nymity Inc. (US)
• OneTrust LLC (UK)
• TrustArc Inc. (US) SIMBUS LLC. (US)
• BigID Inc. (US)
• International Business Machines Corporation (US)
• Protiviti Inc. (US)
• Proteus-Cyber Ltd. (UK) and 2B Advice LLC (US)

Market Segmentation

The Global privacy management software market has been segmented into based on application and deployment mode.

Based on Application: Compliance Management, Risk Management and Reporting and Analytics

Based on Deployment Mode, Telecommunication & IT, BFSI and Government & Defense

Regional Analysis

The privacy management software market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the market due to the high adoption rate of privacy management software in the region. Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to stringent data privacy regulations such as GDPR. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show significant growth due to increasing adoption of cloud computing and rising awareness of data privacy concerns.

