Aptean Named a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Process Manufacturing Execution Systems

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Process Manufacturing Execution Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment. The IDC MarketScape evaluated Aptean Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) process manufacturing offerings. Aptean's MES and OEE offerings for process manufacturers are tailored to meet the needs of several subverticals, including food & beverage and chemicals.



Aptean was also named a Contender in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Discrete Manufacturing Execution Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49435422, April 2023). Aptean offers industry-specific MES and OEE solutions for discrete manufacturers designed to meet the needs of specific subverticals, including industrial machinery and equipment, metal fabrication, and fashion and apparel.

Process and discrete manufacturers rely on Aptean MES and OEE solutions to transform manufacturing data and process information into actionable business intelligence. Through the real-time visibility delivered by Aptean MES and OEE, manufacturers are able to drive continuous improvements on the shop floor, ultimately reducing costs and increasing productivity. Aptean MES and OEE solutions can be quickly and efficiently implemented with either on-premise or cloud deployment options. Intuitive software features enable strong user adoption, which helps to deliver a rapid ROI for Aptean customers.

"Aptean is pleased to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player in Process Manufacturing Execution Systems Vendor Assessment," said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. "Our purpose-built MES and OEE solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of industry sub-segments and are supported by Aptean's team of experts, who deliver an exceptional level of service and commitment."

