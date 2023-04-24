Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global opens its doors tomorrow in Barcelona for the largest edition in its history bringing the global seafood industry together

The largest seafood industry trade fair will have 2,078 exhibiting companies from 87 countries and 68 pavilions spread across 49,339 net square meters. The event will give the industry a valuable platform for face-to-face business on a global scale. The 29th edition will feature a robust program of more than 20 conferences led by 85 experts which will address the industry's main challenges. The Expo will highlight the industry's latest innovations from around the globe.

Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, the world's largest trade fair for the seafood industry starts tomorrow for its second year at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Vía exhibition grounds. With 2,078 exhibiting companies from 87 countries and 68 national and regional pavilions, the 29th edition will be the largest trade fair for the world's seafood industry and will provide a valuable platform for the industry to do business on a global scale.

The 2023 edition will be the largest one in the Expo's history, occupying 49,339 net square meters of exhibit space. A record figure that represents a 24 percent increase over last year's edition and a 21 percent increase over the previous largest edition held in 2019.

Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global is the world's most diverse global trade fair for the seafood industry. From 25-27 of April, it will bring together the key players in the seafood industry from around the world: suppliers of seafood, equipment, packaging and services, retail buyers, food service and distribution businesses, importers, government and industry leaders. The exhibits will occupy Halls 2, 3, 4, 5 and the Galleria (between halls 4 and 5).

This year's expanded event will represent a significant economic impact estimated to be over 150 million Euros for the city of Barcelona. President of Diversified Communications USA, Liz Plizga, said: "Last year's successful first edition in Barcelona was an indication that the industry was ready to be back in-person after two years of not being able to gather due to the pandemic. This year' increased interest and significant growth in participation confirms that the industry relies on the Expo to ensure business continuity."

"Seafood Expo Global and Seafood Processing Global is the global platform where suppliers and buyers come to meet, network, launch or find new products and achieve their business goals," Plizga added.

An international platform for the industry

Starting tomorrow, and for the next three days, Barcelona will be the international epicentre of business in the seafood industry, gathering exhibitors from every corner of the world. The 2023 edition will feature new country exhibitor representations from Austria, Barbados, Cyprus, Fiji, Gambia, Hong Kong, Hungary, Republic of Moldova, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Solomon Islands, Suriname and Switzerland. Other countries such as Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, India, Ireland, Lithuania, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, United States and Vietnam, and more, will also be converging in Barcelona tomorrow.

Among the 68 national and regional pavilions at the event, the notable new country pavilions are Australia, Saudi Arabia, the Seychelles and Solomon Islands. Additionally, new regions of Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States will be represented in the exhibit hall along with the return of Galicia, Spain. Many returning pavilions will have even larger exhibition space, including China, Galicia and Catalonia from Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands in Seafood Expo Global, and Norway in Seafood Processing Global.

The widest representation of the global seafood industry

The event will also welcome more than 847 new exhibiting companies, including Atunes y Lomos, Blumar, Golden Fish Sarl, Grøntvedt Group, Metarex Spa, North Pacific Seafood Pte Ltd, Pereira Productos del Mar and Pickenpack Seafoods GmbH at Seafood Expo Global; and Activa Food Tech SAU, Aquatiq AS, Lineage Logistics and Van de Velde Packaging Group at Seafood Processing Global.

Other key players from the industry will also be there, such as AquaChile, Balfego & Balfego, S.L, Cermaq Norway AS, CONFREMAR-Congelados y Frescos del Mar S.A., Cooke Seafood, Cornelis Vrolijk BV, Denholm Seafoods Ltd, Fisherman's Choice, Frime, S.A.U., Grupo Profand, SL, Hofseth International AS, Iberconsa (Grupo Ibérica de Congelados), Iceland Seafood International, J Marr (Seafoods) Ltd, Krustagroup S.A., Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi A.S.A., Nordic Seafood AS, Parlevliet & Van der Plas B.V., Nueva Pescanova, Royal Greenland A/S, Samherji HF, Sea Harvest Corporation (Pty) Ltd, Sjor A.S. and Viciunai Group at Seafood Expo Global; and Adriatic Sea International srl, Baader, FoodTech Belgium, Cocci Luciano SRL, Marel, Mecapack, MMC First Process, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG , Palinox Ingeniería and Proyectos S.L., Saeplast Iceland EHF, and Ulma Packaging, and others, at Seafood Processing Global.

Exhibitors in Seafood Expo Global halls will display the most recent innovations in seafood – fresh, frozen, tinned, value-added, processed and packaged – to buyers from the industry across the world including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, caterers, importers, distributors, seafood markets and other retail and hospitality companies.

Seafood Processing Global will showcase companies presenting all aspects of seafood processing, including packaging materials and machinery, refrigeration and freezing equipment, primary transformation systems, secondary transformation systems, food safety and food safety and quality control providers.

The latest innovations and trends in the industry

The 29th edition of the global event is a great opportunity to discover the latest trends and innovations being introduced in the seafood industry. The prestigious annual Seafood Excellence Global Awards will unveil and recognize the winners for the best seafood products during a reception on 25 April in CC5, room 5.1 from 18:15-20:00 in the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía.

Extensive conference program to tackle the industry's most relevant challenges

During the next three days, a comprehensive conference program will cover the main challenges and opportunities relevant to the seafood industry. Attendees with a conference badge will be able to hear from more than 85 international experts who will address in depth topics such as leadership in the seafood industry, the development of markets for fish and aquaculture, sustainability and sustainable fisheries, projects to combat the effects of climate change and its challenges, traceability and opportunities and solutions for the industry at a global scale, and others.

Megan Greene, global economist, Financial Times columnist and Senior Fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University will give a keynote on "Navigating the Global Polycrisis" and take place on 26 April. The conference sessions will also feature speakers like Javier Garat, Chairman of the International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA); Joe Bundrant, CEO of Trident Seafoods; Laurène Jolly, Policy Officer at the European Commission (DG MARE); Alf-Gøran Knutsen, CEO of Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett AS; Mauricio Orellana, CEO of ORCA SEAFOODS/COMEPESCA; Andrew Russell, Global Sustainable Sourcing Lead – Fish at Mars Petcare; Safa Souidi, Analyst, EUMOFA Team at AND-INTERNATIONAL; and Mariana Toussaint, Fishery Expert at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, among others.

For further information about Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, and to register, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/global.

About Seafood Expo Global and Seafood Processing Global

Seafood Expo Global and Seafood Processing Global form the world's largest seafood trade event. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exposition to meet, network and conduct business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. SeafoodSource.com is the exposition's official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. http://www.seafoodexpo.com/global

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com

