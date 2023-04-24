Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market to Reach $121.09 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,521 in the last 365 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 121.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the EVCI market can be attributed to the growing number of consumers adopting electric vehicles, which is driven by the need to make environmentally conscious decisions, increasing fuel costs, favorable government subsidies, and lower cost of ownership over the vehicle's lifecycle.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
Read 125-page full market research report, "Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Charger Type, By Connector, By Level Of Charging, By Connectivity, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Growth & Trends
The growing demand for electric vehicles is further driving the demand for sufficient charging infrastructure, thereby driving the market's growth. Various electric vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo, Kia Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford, among others, are collaborating with the charging infrastructure providers for easy availability of charging stations. For instance, In November 2020, ChargePoint, Inc. announced its partnership with Volvo Car USA LLC to provide a seamless charging experience to Volvo car drivers.
ChargePoint, Inc. will offer Home Flex home chargers to Volvo Car drivers owing to this partnership which will enable drivers to charge their cars at home. Moreover, Delta Electronics, Inc.; Enel X; and Ecotap BV; among others; are focusing on the development of solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations. For instance, under the Honda SmartCharge program, Enel X is currently working on the development of a solar-powered charging station in Hawaii (U.S.) in partnership with the Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.
Furthermore, various companies are working towards upgrading Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to make them more convenient for long-distance travel. Some of the electric vehicles manufacturers such as Tesla, Inc., and Nissan, are focusing on providing compatibility for their electric vehicles for public charging networks. For instance, Nissan in November 2019, announced that buyers of the new Nissan LEAF and Nissan LEAF would be able to charge their vehicles across EVgo's charging network which comprises 750 public charging stations.
The significant market growth is primarily due to the growing initiatives undertaken by both public as well as private sectors to encourage the population to switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs). These initiatives have promoted the sale of electric vehicles and have also spread awareness among consumers about the benefits of using these vehicles. As a result, the demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure is expected to grow significantly. For instance, in the U.S., the Washington State Department of Transportation has partnered with the Oregon Department of Transportation to construct the West Coast Electric Highway (WCEH) which consists of 57 electric vehicle charging stations across Oregon and Washington. Similarly, several governments are jointly developing intra-continental networks of highway charging stations.
The demand for electric vehicles has been growing in line with the rising awareness about environmental sustainability and the stringent limits several governments are putting on vehicular emissions. While private companies are focusing on developing innovative electric vehicle chargers and electric vehicle charging stations, governments are collaborating with these companies for rolling out Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure.
In addition, technologies, such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near-Field Communication (NFC), have enabled the installation of interactive, kiosk-based, and self-operated charging stations within highway charging stations. Several private organizations are keen on investing in the development of electric vehicle charging stations along the highways. All these factors are driving the demand for highway charging stations
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market based on charger type, connector type, level of charging, connectivity, application, and region
EV Charging Infrastructure Market - Charger Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 - 2030)
EV Charging Infrastructure Market - Connector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 - 2030)
EV Charging Infrastructure Market - Level of Charging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 - 2030)
EV Charging Infrastructure Market - Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 - 2030)
EV Charging Infrastructure Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 - 2030)
EV Charging Infrastructure Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 - 2030)
List of Key Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market
