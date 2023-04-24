National Press Club Statement On Detention of Chinese Journalist Yuyu Dong

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the detention of Chinese Journalist Yuyu Dong.

"We ask the Chinese government to release veteran Chinese journalist Yuyu Dong, as no evidence has been presented that justifies sending his case to trial. Dong, a well-known journalist, faces espionage charges. He was detained Feb. 21, 2022, while having lunch with a Japanese diplomat at a well-known hotel in Beijing. The diplomat was also detained. On March 23, 2023, Yuyu's family learned his case had been sent to court for trial – which could take months or years to begin. People tried for espionage in China are almost always convicted, with the typical sentence being ten years. Yuyu has not seen his family since he was detained and has been allowed to meet his lawyer in person only one time.

Dong is a columnist for the Guangming Daily, a major state-controlled newspaper in China, where he began working in 1987. He was well known to many Western journalists and diplomats, has been a contributor to the New York Times, has won many awards and completed fellowship in Japan and the U.S. (the Nieman Fellowship at Harvard).

Through his work, Yuyu has helped the world have a better understanding of China and has brought back with him from Japan and the U.S. an understanding of life in those countries. He is a journalist with a great track record and these actions against him do not encourage positive perceptions of China. We urge the government to release Yuyu and drop the charges against him."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With more than 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

