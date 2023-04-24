transcosmos BPO China obtains ISO 9001 as its initiative towards enhancing its quality management system

Offers services in compliance with the international standard

TOKYO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that transcosmos business service outsourcing Suzhou Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Suzhou, China; President: Wang. Lixian; transcosmos BPO China), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has received ISO 9001 as its initiative towards enhancing its quality management system.

In 2010, transcosmos established transcosmos BPO China in Suzhou, China, with the aim of expanding BPO business in the country. transcosmos BPO China started with a business model centered on offshore services. In recent years, the company has been pushing its BPO services targeting the local market in addition to its original offshore business. Now, with a goal to enhance its service quality even further, transcosmos BPO China obtained ISO 9001, an international standard that applies to quality management systems.

With ISO 9001 in place, transcosmos BPO China will provide services that are in compliance with the international standard, optimize each business process, and ultimately enhance productivity and service quality even further.

transcosmos will continue to underpin clients' business foundations through providing its BPO services on a global scale.

Standard : GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015

Certificate number : 514103-2023-AQ-RGC-RvA

Certified office : transcosmos business service outsourcing Suzhou Co., Ltd.

Certified services : Provision of Data Processing Business in the Way of Service Outsourcing and

Human Resource Management System Software Development Business

Registration date : January 28, 2023

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp

SOURCE transcosmos inc.