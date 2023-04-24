Trend Innovations Holding Up 45% Since March After Two Significant Acquisitions Put AI Software Market Opportunity In Play ($TREN)

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. TREN stock has been in unabashed rally mode. Since March 30th, TREN shares are higher by over 45%, with momentum from two recent acquisitions fueling investors' interests. The spike isn't surprising, considering that the newest assets position TREN to tap into a massive AI software market opportunity. Moreover, it can seize those potentials near-term, making the bulls' case for potentially exponential growth in 2023 more than a target; it's in the crosshairs. (*share price change from $1.00 - $1.45, March 30, 2023 – April 21, 2023, Yahoo! Finance, 11:10 AM EST)

TREN's most recent gains come after acquiring two impressive platforms, Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, assets accelerating TREN's ambitions to capitalize on the lucrative revenue-generating opportunities inherent to the AI Machine Learning sectors. Investors appear optimistic about the potential, bidding shares higher from March lows to their current $1.47. It's traded higher.

After announcing acquiring Avant! AI™ earlier this month, TREN stock scored $1.99 with significantly higher than average volume supporting the move. On a sum-of-its-parts appraisal today, TREN is more substantial from an intrinsic and inherent potential perspective. In other words, better positioned now with two compelling value drivers, reclaiming recent highs of $1.99 and even eclipsing the 52-week high mark of $2.19, supports a case for acting on the opportunity sooner than later.

Supporting The Bullish Proposition

For investors new to the TREN story, their arrival is timely. The company is today better positioned than ever to penetrate surging demand in the fast-developing AI sector. More importantly, TREN's assets can tap into diverse markets targeting sector client and user demand. Better still, they can do what many competing platforms can't, with features including voice recognition, personalization, multi-lingual support, and easy integration into various devices and systems, from smartphones to smart homes. And Avant! AI™ was purchased with a purpose in mind; to empower InstantFAME uploading artwork in digital media format, including pictures and videos.

The combined strength from the two is attacking an opportunity ahead of most in the space and is expected to drive user adoption by enabling auction houses that feature artwork to more efficiently and precisely authenticate works of art, which, in simplest terms, contributes to a transparent and verifiable purchase and sale. That's more than value added; it's necessary. Remember, in today's digital age, an increasing amount of art is not tangible; it's created and circulated digitally. Moreover, it can be transferred at lightning speed, a point making Avant! AI™ an ideal platform to enhance InstantFAME applications to manage and supervise its monetizing, cybersecurity, and censuring systems.

In addition to that, Avant! AI™ will control pattern recognition censorship technology providing a moral and safe environment for all ages and communities. Further, it can support NFT platforms in the future, maintaining data in the blockchain and managing internal application operations. That's not all. Avant! AI™ machine learning technology can identify security requirements, point out cyber threats and potential vulnerabilities, quantify critical threats/vulnerabilities, and prioritize remediation methods.

The Benefit Of Owning Value Drivers

In broad terms, Avant! AI™, on its own, is a significant value driver inherent to facilitating a B2B solution providing needed technology to companies across the business spectrum, including healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Even better, the platform is developed as a software development kit (SDK), allowing third-party developers to integrate Avant! AI™ into their own products and services, enabling the creation of multiple revenue streams from a single source. But, as noted, Avant! AI™ isn't a lone value driver.

Its second acquired asset, InstantFAME, is also expected to be a significant value driver in 2023. It offers users the fun of creating digital artwork and then making it available for purchase by members on the app. The innovative app's features and technology are available to mobile and web applications, enabling digital ratings and secured sales of digitally-created works of art. An attractive element is that InstantFAME allows digital artists to post their work, earn followers and likes, and nurture a market to sell their work.

Many familiar with the app say that the most valuable feature is that the platform assigns a monetary value to artwork likes, creating a new methodology to increase its value and enhance the artist's market reach. Incorporating NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will increase the platform's depth, and its development is in the later stages toward completion and launch.

Once it does, the rewards can be substantial. For those unfamiliar, an NFT is anything downloaded, like drawings and music, with the distinguishing part being that they are less tangible since they are most commonly digital works of art. Because of that, an NFT is non-interchangeable and stored on a digital ledger using blockchain technology, creating a need for systems and methods facilitating the secure purchase and sale of digital works of art.

The InstantFAME platform does that by enabling content creators to post, price, and sell their digital works of art, gain likes and followers, and, like traditional artists, cultivate a following that can ultimately increase their work's value. Don't underestimate the sector opportunity. Big name companies like EBAY EBAY, Funko FNKO, Mattel MTL, and Cloudflare NET are examples of the many pouring significant investment into staking their claims ahead of others. They see what TREN sees; market opportunities can be worth billions. And TREN is wasting no time to ensure it earns its share, especially with estimates into 2032 suggesting the market potential in dollar terms jumps from billions to trillions.

Timing Is Right To Tap Into A $138 Billion Market Opportunity

Of course, timing matters, and TREN checks that box, too. In fact, its asset portfolio positions them well to expedite its 2023 mission to penetrate a massive global AI market opportunity. The better news is that its combined asset strength and abilities enable them to monetize markets across the entirety of the AI landscape, a near-term likelihood resulting from its Avant! AI™ already an established and proven AI engine. That benefit positions TREN for appreciable revenue growth this year.

Remember, headlines have been informing about what AI can do. While amazing technology, for investors, the opportunities are more closely aligned with those presented by the AI software market, expected to eclipse $ 138.4 billion this year. But that's just one segment. Combined AI market opportunities and the associated revenues are forecast to increase substantially, with software upgrades undoubtedly needed to further usher in AI markets expected to create an over $328 billion market opportunity by the end of this year. It's not likely to slow from there.

On the contrary, the AI software market is forecast to grow substantially, with an expected CAGR of 22% into 2032, putting an over $1.1 trillion market in play within ten years. TREN is doing the right things to ensure they are in the right place at the right time, building its technology arsenal proactively. By doing so, this smallcap technology company could generate largecap style returns from an AI sector more than red-hot; it's scorching. And through an impressive asset portfolio getting stronger, TREN's path to meet that expectation looks more direct than ever.

Capitalizing On Its Differences

So remember this when appraising the TREN value proposition: they didn't piece together its revenue-generating arsenal by coincidence; they assembled the parts, with more expected, to capitalize on unique market opportunities from a portfolio whose asset differences are advantages.

That uniqueness goes beyond addressing specific demands, responding to complex questions, and providing a range of evidence-based responses and recommendations; they define differences worthy of value, now and later. In other words, TREN's current $1.45 share price provides more than a low-priced entry price for exposure into a massive and growing AI sector; it presents a window of opportunity for short and long-term investors. And comforting either, the momentum behind the recent move and owning assets that justify higher prices support another consideration: the likeliest path for TREN stock includes a steepening curve.

