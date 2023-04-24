Visitor arrivals for March 2023

Submit Release
MACAU, April 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 1,956,867 in March 2023, representing an upsurge of 271.4% year-on-year and a rise of 22.8% month-on-month. Overnight visitors (979,152) and same-day visitors (977,715) soared by 522.7% and 164.5% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors stayed at 1.2 days; the duration for overnight visitors (2.2 days) dropped by 1.4 days year-on-year, while that for same-day visitors (0.3 day) went up by 0.2 day.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China grew by 164.9% year-on-year to 1,242,358, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (720,052) surging by 690.4%. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area increased by 79.0% year-on-year to 563,083, of whom 27.9% came from Zhuhai (157,032) and 21.0% from Guangzhou (118,361). Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (622,304) and Taiwan (26,645) rocketed by 1,077.2% and 447.5% year-on-year respectively.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 208.1% year-on-year to 1,557,561 in March; among them, 44.7% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (696,962), 40.2% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (626,518) and 10.7% via the Hengqin port (166,262). In addition, visitor arrivals by sea and by air leapt by 4,866.4% and 723.6% year-on-year to 268,034 and 131,272 respectively.

In the first quarter of 2023, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 163.7% year-on-year to 4,948,358; overnight visitors (2,638,753) and same-day visitors (2,309,605) jumped by 287.6% and 93.1% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.3 days, with that of overnight visitors (2.3 days) decreasing by 1.1 days whereas that of same-day visitors (0.3 day) rising by 0.2 day.

