Proofpoint Introduces New Innovations at the 2023 RSA Conference to Break the Attack Chain

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced a host of innovations across its Aegis Threat Protection, Identity Threat Defense and Sigma Information Protection platforms, empowering organizations to stop malicious email attacks, detect and prevent identity-based threats and defend sensitive data from theft, loss and insider threats. The new innovations further enhance Proofpoint’s leading threat and information protection platforms, in addition to its newly formed Identity Threat Defense business (formerly known as Illusive), to help organizations augment and safeguard their productivity investments, such as Microsoft 365, with maximum deployment flexibility.
“Proofpoint continues to deliver on innovations that empower organizations to break the attack chain,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president, cyber security strategy, Proofpoint. “By providing our customers a unified path to solve for risk across email, cloud, identity and data, CISOs gain unparalleled visibility into and protection against the tactics that attackers rely on most.”
Aegis Threat Protection Platform
Proofpoint Aegis Threat Protection Platform is the only AI/ML-powered threat protection platform that disarms today's advanced attacks, including Business Email Compromise (BEC), phishing, ransomware, supply chain threats and more. With flexible deployment options using both APIs and inline architecture, Aegis delivers advanced AI-powered, cloud-based protection that complements native Microsoft 365 defenses.
By combining the company’s proprietary behavioral analytics and threat intelligence, Proofpoint is delivering new capabilities that provide visibility into account takeover-based attacks – from both within an organization’s environment and outside suppliers. EvilProxy, for example, has become the most prominent MFA phishing-as-a-service provider according to recent Proofpoint threat intelligence – an attack that allows threat actors to hijack employee accounts or those of trusted suppliers.
Identity Threat Defense (formerly known as Illusive):
From ransomware to APTs, 90% of attacks rely on compromised identities. The complexity of managing Active Directory (AD) has resulted in the presence of exploitable privileged identity risks in all organizations at a rate of one in six endpoints. These identity risks include unmanaged local admins with stale passwords, misconfigured users with unnecessary privileges, cached credentials left exposed on endpoints, and much more. When an attacker compromises an endpoint with these privileged identity risks, deploying malicious software and stealing data are easy. Privileged identities represent the keys to the kingdom, which attackers exploit to steal the crown jewels. Unfortunately, most organizations are unaware of this risk – until they are attacked.
Leveraging new advanced identity risk analytics and automated detection, Proofpoint has further bolstered its Identity Threat Defense platform – undefeated in more than 150 red team exercises – to provide organizations with comprehensive identity risk protection and remediation:
Organizations can contact Proofpoint for a two-minute complimentary Identity Threat Assessment of their environment to instantly learn about their identity risk profile.
Sigma Information Protection Platform
Proofpoint is the world’s largest Insider Threat Management (ITM) provider, and since its introduction in early 2020, Proofpoint’s information protection business has grown a remarkable 107%, making the company the second largest data loss prevention (DLP) vendor globally and by revenue according to Gartner (Gartner, Inc. Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2022). Driven by the accelerated adoption of work-from-anywhere practices, the Proofpoint Sigma Information Protection platform is now deployed to over 5,000 customers and 46 million users worldwide, analyzing 45 billion events each month, and trusted by nearly half of the Fortune 100.
Proofpoint’s Information Protection platform is the only information protection platform that merges content inspection, threat telemetry and user behavior across channels in a unified, cloud-native interface.
For more on Proofpoint’s solutions, please visit:
Aegis Threat Protection platform - https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/aegis
Identity Threat Defense platform - https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/identity-threat-detection-response
Sigma Information Protection platform - https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/sigma
To schedule a two-minute complimentary Identity Threat Assessment: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/free-demo-request
Join Proofpoint at RSAC 2023
For those attending RSAC this year, stop by booth #6253 for live demos and conversations with our experts.
Proofpoint will also be hosting a presentation focusing on how identity, data, email and endpoint are the main vectors of attack.
PRESENTATION: Identity, Data, Email, Endpoint – The 4 Horsemen of the Security Apocalypse
About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.
