Mondial and Attivo to Enhance Financial Reporting for Mid-Market ERP

Mondial Software and Attivo ERP have teamed up to offer advanced financial reporting for mid-sized companies using popular ERP systems and applications.

Mondial's product offers value for complex financial reporting, particularly for multi-entity and multi-country businesses needing consolidated and local financial reports.”
— Len Reo, President and Managing Partner of Attivo
BEDFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mondial Software and Attivo ERP today announced a new partnership to accelerate enhanced financial reporting for the mid-market companies, including users of the SAP Business One, Exact Globe, NetSuite, QuickBooks and Acumatica.

The two businesses will work together to support Mondial’s global financial reporting and compliance software platform, primarily for companies with multiple legal entities and distributed operations, who need a single system for management, group, and statutory financial reporting.

“Mondial’s product offers great value for complex financial reporting”, said Len Reo, President and Managing Partner of Attivo. “Mondial is especially good for businesses operating multiple entities or in multiple countries who need consolidated financials as well as local regulatory financial reports. Whether they use a single solution like SAP Business One across their entire enterprise, or are transitioning from a mixture of ERP systems, Mondial can support all products with a single reporting tool and eliminates much of the manual effort these companies usually face”.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Attivo”, said Mondial’s CEO Mark Richardson. “Partnering with a well-respected firm that understands the dynamics of the market cannot be overstated. Attivo has deep domain expertise in ERP, manufacturing and distribution companies and provides training, implementation, and project management services.”

About Mondial Software
Mondial Software is a global provider of cloud-based tools for multi-ERP financial reporting and consolidations. Founded by a team of experienced accounting professionals whose career tenures include work across the global ERP software sector, Mondial serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.mondialsoftware.com.

About Attivo ERP
Attivo is a leading business process consulting firm and reseller of ERP and accounting software. Using automation and creative business software solutions, we provide ongoing support and consulting services for our clients. Specializing in the manufacturing and distribution industries, we implement business management software that is all-inclusive and eliminates the need for multiple software packages. For more information, visit http://www.attivoerp.com.

Mondial helps for businesses operating multiple entities or in multiple countries who need consolidated financials as well as local regulatory financial reports

