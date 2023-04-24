Product Engineering Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global product engineering services market based on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖″, The global product engineering services market size reached US$ 1.13 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.59 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% during 2023-2028.

Product engineering services (PES) represent consulting activities that are provided by companies to aid businesses with the design, development, testing, and production of a new product. These services use advanced technologies and specialized hardware, software, interfaces, programming tools, and information technology (IT) solutions for numerous product development processes. They are extensively utilized for mechanical and electrical engineering, software and firmware development, quality assurance, design improvement, lifecycle management, regulatory support, product simulation, modeling, testing, customization, certification, etc. Consequently, these consulting activities find extensive applications across several sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, etc.

Product Engineering Services Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of PES by companies and organizations to refine new ideas, integrate advanced technologies, optimize performance, incorporate recent innovations, etc., is primarily augmenting the product engineering services market. Furthermore, they are also utilized to provide a greater level of expertise and specialization, which is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the growing integration of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze vast amounts of data, automate concept generation, improve product design, aid engineers in making informed decisions, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) to create immersive design experiences, explore and manipulate three-dimensional (3D) item models, visualize new concepts, etc., is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the inflating industrialization levels and the increasing investments in R&D activities by key market players to introduce advanced PES solutions are expected to fuel the product engineering services market in the coming years.

Product Engineering Services Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the product engineering services market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accenture plc

• AKKA Technologies (The Adecco Group)

• Capgemini SE

• Happiest Minds Technologies

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Nous Infosystems

• TATA Consultancy Services Limited

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Wipro Limited

• Xoriant Corporation, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global product engineering services market based on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical and region.

Breakup by Service Type:

• Product Design and Development Services

o Product Development

o Design Support

o Prototype Testing

• Process Engineering Services

• Implementation and Integration Services

• Support and Maintenance Services

• Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Retail and E-commerce

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

