St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault - 1st Degree

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003101

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4-24-23 at 0135 hours

LOCATION: Back Center Road, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault – 1st Degree

ACCUSED: Steven Vielguth

AGE: 36

RESIDENCE: Canaan, NH

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a 911 call advising an individual had been attacked and strangled by a household member. Troopers responded to the residence and found the suspect, Steven Vielguth (36), outside the residence. Investigation revealed Vielguth assaulted a household member. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 4/24/23 at 1230 hours, and provided court ordered Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 4-24-23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819