St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault - 1st Degree

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  23A4003101

TROOPER:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury    

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4-24-23 at 0135 hours

LOCATION: Back Center Road, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault – 1st Degree

 

ACCUSED:  Steven Vielguth

AGE:  36

RESIDENCE:  Canaan, NH

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a 911 call advising an individual had been attacked and strangled by a household member. Troopers responded to the residence and found the suspect, Steven Vielguth (36), outside the residence. Investigation revealed Vielguth assaulted a household member. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 4/24/23 at 1230 hours, and provided court ordered Conditions of Release.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE:  4-24-23 at 1230 hours

COURT:  Caledonia County

LODGED:  N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

