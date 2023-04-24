St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault - 1st Degree

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,499 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003101
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4-24-23 at 0135 hours
LOCATION: Back Center Road, Lyndon
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault – 1st Degree
ACCUSED: Steven Vielguth
AGE: 36
RESIDENCE: Canaan, NH
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a 911 call advising an individual had been attacked and strangled by a household member. Troopers responded to the residence and found the suspect, Steven Vielguth (36), outside the residence. Investigation revealed Vielguth assaulted a household member. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 4/24/23 at 1230 hours, and provided court ordered Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 4-24-23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819