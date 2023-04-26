ALERT: Aussie kids’ financial literacy rates amongst world’s lowest. MA and Raiz join forces to empower Aussie Kids
Revolutionary Partnership Alert: Montessori Australia and Raiz Join Forces to Teach Aussie Kids Financial Literacy!
We are thrilled to partner with Raiz to help young Australians build the knowledge and skills they need to make informed financial decisions throughout their lives.”NOOSAVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MA and Raiz have partnered to respond to the challenge and have delivered a unique curriculum built on the research. Teaching and learning experiences and accessible resources are all based on hands-on, real-world applications.
Montessori Australia CEO, Hani Ghali, says, "We are thrilled to partner with Raiz to help young Australians build the knowledge and skills they need to make informed financial decisions throughout their lives. This partnership is a natural extension of our philosophy of empowering children to become independent, self-directed learners."
Raiz CEO, Brendan Malone, adds, "We believe that financial literacy is a critical life skill that every young person should have the opportunity to learn. By partnering with Montessori Australia, we can help children develop a strong foundation in financial literacy and equip them with the tools they need to achieve their financial goals."
Montessori Australia, the peak body for Montessori education in Australia, and Raiz, the innovative personal finance management app, have teamed up to bring you an innovative partnership that will revolutionise the way kids learn about money!
Together, Montessori Australia and Raiz will develop resources, materials, workshops, and programs that will provide accessible, engaging, and relevant financial education to children across Australia
