SPI Energy to Participate in 2023 Money Show in Las Vegas

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., SPI (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers today announced its participation in the 2023 Money Show in Las Vegas, April 24-26, 2023, at booth number 215.

"We look forward to sharing our exciting and evolving story with the Money Show attendees," said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We continued our trajectory of strong growth in 2022, and our solar module and solar wafer manufacturing businesses are expected to be solid growth drivers in the quarters ahead. Importantly, with the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which creates attractive incentives for companies to produce solar modules in the US, our manufacturing division in California will now receive $0.07 per watt of solar modules produced. Overall, the strong foundation we have established in key areas of the renewables sector, including American solar manufacturing, battery storage, and electric vehicles, have positioned us extremely well to capitalize on a wealth of opportunities to expand our project pipelines, grow consistent cash flows from our operating assets, and increase our gross margin and profitability in the quarters ahead.."

About the Money Show

MoneyShow's mission is to help individuals "Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser." Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. SPI is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution in Australia, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing. SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

