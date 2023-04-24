Submit Release
BioBTX and Agilyx announce collaboration for the production of circular aromatic chemicals

  • Aromatic chemicals (benzene, toluene, xylene) are one of the fundamental building blocks of the chemical industry
  • Account for ~40% of total petrochemicals by volume and worth ca. $200B/yr

GRONINGEN, Netherlands and OSLO, Norway, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioBTX B.V. ("BioBTX"), the global leader in renewable aromatics technology, and Agilyx ASA AGLX AGXXF ("Agilyx" or "the company"), a leading post-consumer plastics recycling company have entered into a strategic collaboration to explore the scale-up of BioBTX technology at a commercial demonstration plant for the production of renewable aromatic chemicals (benzene, toluene, xylene: BTX).

The partnership will bring Agilyx technology into BioBTX's first commercial plant. Agilyx's pyrolysis technology for difficult-to-recycle post-use plastics combined with BioBTX catalytic technology to convert pyrolysis vapours into aromatic chemicals will create a unique synergy for the production of renewable aromatic chemicals (BTX).

The integration of these two technologies will yield a high quality BTX product, meeting the demanding specifications of the chemical industry whilst also converting difficult to recycle plastic waste streams. 

"This is a significant milestone for chemical recycling as it demonstrates the versatility of Agilyx conversion technology as a key enabler for not only circular plastics but also aromatic chemicals," said Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx. "We are thrilled to bring these two technologies together for this innovative collaboration."

"In a sustainable future, carbon demand needs to be obtained from renewable sources. This partnership between Agilyx and BioBTX is a key stepping stone on the path to a truly circular society," said Ton Vries, CEO of BioBTX. "We decided to work together with Agilyx, a global leader in pyrolysis technology for waste plastic on a commercial scale. This cooperation shows that BioBTX and Agilyx are complementary and add value to each other, like Diels and Alder." 

Market

Aromatic chemicals (BTX) are key chemical building blocks, representing 40% of the petrochemicals in terms of volume. In monetary terms, the current Total Addressable Market (TAM) is ca. 200 billion Euros per year, growing to 500 billion Euro or more in 2050.

Global demand for these aromatics is currently 180 million tonnes of carbon and estimated to be 400 million tonnes of carbon in 2050 (Nova Institute).

