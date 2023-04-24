Author Shares the "Seven Elements of Life" and How to Improve Them

"Grip Life" helps readers create a personal plan for a healthier life

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced author Elizabeth W. Grubbs indoors, she took the time to evaluate her life and health, and how she could improve them. The result was her new book, "Grip Life."

The book covers what Grubbs refers to as "the seven elements of life." These include: physical, mental, family, financial, vocational, social, and spiritual health, which she believes can influence a person's quality of life.

"Growing up in a middle-class, southern home," Grubbs said, "I was taught to value all seven elements of health in order to maintain or improve my quality of life. One element can influence other elements, either positively or negatively."

Each chapter in "Grip Life," includes some of Grubbs' personal experiences, as well as a Bible verse, and a checklist for readers so that they can create an improvement plan of their own.

"Regardless of the quality of life," Grubbs said, "if you are breathing, you have had a past, and are experiencing the present. You should be considering the future. As you embark on the journey of life, you need to study, change, improve, create, and maintain all elements of your life."

Grubbs wants her book to inspire the reader to examine themselves in each area of the elements of life, so they can discover what elements they need to improve, to acquire a better grip on life.

About the author

Dr. Elizabeth W. Grubbs has lived in and out of the United States and has seen extreme poverty and an overflow of wealth in the same cities. She has obtained degrees in education, counseling, and supervision from Tuskegee University, Livingston University, University of Mexico, and Wayne State University. To learn more, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/826407-grip-life.

