Libya Rebuilds Benghazi Court Building with Penetron Technology

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (PRWEB) April 24, 2023

The completion of the new North Benghazi Court Building in April 2022 marks a promising milestone for the reconstruction efforts in Libya. PENETRON ADMIX played a vital role in ensuring the concrete structures of the complex are durable and resilient against the corrosive effects of the Mediterranean Sea, which lies in close proximity.

The previous Court complex was destroyed during the civil war in Libya, and the new project was launched by the Revolutionary Council in 2021. Given the location of the building right next to the Benghazi beach and the Mediterranean Sea, a robust solution was required to prevent chloride ion penetration and corrosion of the reinforced concrete structures.

To address this challenge, the technical consultant for the project, Rafat Elbraki, specified PENETRON ADMIX and PENEBAR SW-45A swellable waterstop strips, based on the success of various Penetron projects in marine environments across the world.

PENETRON ADMIX, easily mixed in during batching, forms an integral part of the concrete from the start and is unaffected by the marine environment. It lasts for the life of the concrete and has self-healing capabilities, sealing all hairline cracks that may form throughout the service life of the concrete. Elmothida Concrete delivered the PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete for the basement slab and retaining walls, while PENEBAR SW-45A was used to permanently seal the construction joints.

"Penetron is proud to have won this prestigious project over the competition, which included all the recognized names in our industry," says Kadem A. Elbarghathi, Managing Director of Penetron North Africa.

With the completion of the North Benghazi Court Building, it is evident that concrete durability in a marine environment is crucial. PENETRON ADMIX has proven its effectiveness in protecting concrete structures from corrosion in challenging marine environments, making it a reliable solution for similar projects in the future.

