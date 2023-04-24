MCI USA's Association Solutions Wins Excellence in AMC Client Advancement Award

MCI USA is proud to announce that its Association Solutions division is the recipient of the 2023 Excellence in AMC Client Advancement Award. Presented by the AMC Institute (AMCI), the award recognizes MCI USA's work to enhance the long-term value of the Medical Library Association (MLA) by successfully moving the organization from stand-alone to an association management model.

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) April 24, 2023

"As president of the Medical Library Association, I can attest to the power and strength of our partnership with MCI USA," said Shannon D. Jones, EdD, M.Ed, MLS, AHIP, FMLA, Director of Libraries & Professor, Medical University of South Carolina. "After more than 100 years as a stand-alone association, the MLA leadership took a tremendous leap of faith in moving into a shared services model. MCI USA integrated 80% of our legacy staff into the MCI team, and provided the bench depth and strength for MLA to successfully tackle new initiatives and transformations, including launching a new billing system for interlibrary loan transactions, new online courses, and new sources of nondues revenue."

The Medical Library Association (MLA) changed its model from stand-alone to AMC management in January 2019 in order to radically transform its value proposition, client segments, operations, and business lines. Partnering with MCI USA's Association Solutions team enabled efficiencies and growth across the organization. The innovative partnership continues as MCI USA and MLA launch a game-changing technology platform in 2023 that will transform the user experience, introduce new business models for members and customers, and reduce operating costs.

"MCI USA's Association Solutions consistently delivers innovation and growth strategies to our association client partners. I'm so proud that MCI USA is being recognized for our team's outstanding work with the Medical Library Association," said Carrie Hartin, President, Association Solutions, MCI USA. "The partnership between MLA and MCI USA is anchored in trust, transparency, and shared commitment to advance the organization and its mission."

MCI USA's Excellence in AMC Client Advancement Award is one of five awards presented this year by the AMCI's inaugural Awards of Excellence Program. Award winners will be honored June 6 at a special Gala during AMCI's AMCs Engaged conference in Oklahoma City.

