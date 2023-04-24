Del-Air Provides Military Family with Free Air Conditioner Installation

Del-Air Heating and Air Conditioning has announced a partnership with Military Makeover with Montel®, a television series supporting active and veteran military personnel with complimentary home remodeling and community support.

Del-Air Heating and Air Conditioning has announced a partnership with Military Makeover with Montel®, a television series supporting active and veteran military personnel with complimentary home remodeling and community support. Del-Air volunteered air conditioning equipment installation services for Westinghouse central and mini-split air conditioning systems provided by Fujitsu, another Military Makeover With Montel® show sponsor. The air conditioner installation took place in St. Petersburg over a rapid one week home remodel, and is valued at over $20,000 in professional labor, travel and supplies.

Del-Air has actively supported military veterans through charitable efforts, job placement and training programs. "Del-Air has been known for supporting military veterans for many years," stated Crystal Palacios, VP of Human Resources for Del-Air. "In fact, many of our leaders and team members are veterans or reservists, and have discovered a great new career with Del-Air."

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams creatively co-produces the show, along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea.

The new season of Military Makeover with Montel® with episodes featuring Del-Air Heating and Air Conditioning is expected to air in April, 2023 on Lifetime®, the American Forces Network, online and via streaming services. Learn more about the show at http://militarymakeover.tv.

